Tour groups visiting MBS shouldn’t carry flags, conduct briefings or loiter under new guidelines

MBS issues new guidelines urging tour groups not to conduct briefings on property

From 16 March, tour groups visiting Marina Bay Sands (MBS) should not conduct briefings or loiter on the premises including the shopping mall and convention centre.

They should also not use handheld signage, flags, or portable microphones.

Additionally, tour groups should use the exterior of Tower 3 to access the SkyPark Observation Deck and avoid going through the hotel lobby.

According to a press release by MBS, several measures will take effect from 16 March.

For one, the use of handheld signage, flags and portable microphones for large tour groups is not permitted on the property.

Tour guides also shouldn’t conduct group briefings on MBS property.

“This is to minimise disruptions to operations and the experience of other guests,” MBS said.

MBS requests that tour guides brief their groups before entering the premises. For example, they can conduct group briefings on the coach before arrival, or in the external public area.

Additionally, tour groups should not loiter on the property, including in the Hotel Lobby, Sands Expo & Convention Centre or The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Furthermore, groups visiting the SkyPark Observation Deck should proceed to the exterior of Tower 3 and avoid going through the Hotel Lobby.

Businesses have not seen disruptive tour groups

According to Shin Min Daily News, the new guidelines garnered mixed reactions from members of the public.

Though some believed the restriction on loitering at the hotel lobby was reasonable, others felt the restriction being extended to The Shoppes was less reasonable.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited MBS on the morning of 16 March, they noticed no tour groups present.

Some businesses near the Sands Expo & Convention Centre noted that tour groups usually arrive in the afternoon, although they hadn’t heard any customers being unhappy about their presence.

A hotel lobby clerk surnamed Dong, 32, said he usually sees one or two tour groups passing by.

On Fridays and weekends, there will be three or four groups.

“Actually, it’s a good thing for us because it brings a crowd, but I didn’t notice if they were noisy,” he said.

Those who have queries should contact Marina Bay Sands at inquiries@marinabaysands.com or call +65 6688 8868.

Featured image adapted from Chris Putnam on Canva.