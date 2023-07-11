Tourist From China Dies In Geylang Accident On 1st Day Of Holiday, Police Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Road Accident In Geylang Kills Tourist From China On 1st Day Of Vacation

On 29 June, a tourist from China was crossing the street in Geylang on the first day of his vacation when a car collided into him.

He succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old male driver in connection with the incident.

Tourist from China dies after road accident in Geylang

According to Shin Min Daily News, the road accident occurred on 29 June.

46-year-old Liang Guishou was crossing Geylang Road towards Kallang Road, near Lorong 13, when the collision occurred at about 11.55pm.

A nine-second video has since circulated on social media, showing a man lying on the ground with a slipper nearby.

He remains unresponsive when a passer-by tries to wake him up.

The camera then turns to reveal a parked black car with a shattered windscreen and a dented bonnet.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, SCDF confirmed that they transported an unconscious 46-year-old to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Mr Liang, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries in hospital, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Relatives take ashes back to China

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the group’s tour guide, Mo Xiaofang, said it had been their first day in the country.

At 10pm that night, everyone had already gone to their rooms to rest, but Mr Liang may have ventured out to have supper, resulting in the tragedy.

Mr Mo called him the next morning when he realised that he was “missing”, only to have the hospital answer the phone.

Upon being informed that Mr Liang had already passed away, Mr Mo immediately contacted his relatives in China.

Mr Liang’s wife, Mrs Huang Xuefeng, her 14-year-old son, and other family members arrived in Singapore on 6 July for his funeral and cremation, the latter of which took place on 9 July.

They intend to take his ashes back to Guangxi, China for burial.

Police investigations ongoing

Expressing her sorrow, Mrs Huang said, “My son is still young, and now he has lost his father. Thinking of this makes me very sad.”

Describing him as someone who was well-liked, she added that 11 of his friends went to her house to comfort their son after news of the tragedy emerged.

They have also pooled together 18,000 yuan (S$3,360) to assist her in bringing Mr Liang’s ashes back to their hometown.

While the travel agency has provided them with accommodation and flight tickets, they have used the donations to pay for the funeral, food, and transportation expenses.

Mrs Huang noted that she was still unclear on what exactly happened, and will just wait for the police to finish their investigations.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, police said they arrested a 54-year-old male driver for causing death with careless driving and that the case was currently under investigation.

