Heavy traffic expected at S’pore land checkpoints during 2024 March holidays, plan your trips ahead

ICA warns about heavy traffic at Singapore land checkpoints during March holidays 2024

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of heavy traffic at Singapore’s land checkpoints during the upcoming March school holidays.

The Singapore customs shared that there were more than 2.33 million crossings during the Lunar New Year period in early February. Some who travelled by car even had to wait up to three hours.

As such, ICA advised travellers to factor in additional waiting time to their travel planning and sought their understanding to be patient.

On Tuesday (5 Mar), ICA issued an advisory warning of heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints leading up to and during the March holiday period from 8 to 18 Mar.

ICA pointed out that more than 2.33 million crossings were recorded at both checkpoints from 8 to 13 Feb — a six-day period during Lunar New Year.

This translated to an average of nearly 390,000 travellers daily, a 35% increase from the same period the previous year.

ICA shared that travellers who departed by car had to wait up to three hours before clearing immigration. This was reportedly due to a long tailback from Malaysian immigration.

Travellers crossing the land checkpoints are therefore advised to factor in additional waiting time for their trips.

The Singapore customs also sought travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with ICA officers.

ICA urged travellers to abide by rules

Before embarking on their journey, travellers can check the traffic situation using the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) One Motoring website or Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along BKE and AYE.

ICA also provides regular updates via Facebook and X. The following radio stations will also provide updates on their broadcast:

One 91.3

Kiss92

Hao 96.3

UFM 100.3

The authority took the opportunity to warn against queue cutting. Such behaviour can cause severe congestion and compromise other motorists’ safety.

ICA emphasised that those caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue.

All travellers should also take note of the following to ensure a smooth journey:

Ensure passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore Permanent Residents who have renewed their passport should ensure the transfer of their Re-Entry Permit to the new passport.

Long-Term Pass holders should notify ICA or Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of any changes to passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.

Refrain from bringing in prohibited or controlled items, the list of which is on the ICA website.

Things to take note of for those with foreign vehicles

Drivers of foreign vehicles should also have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP). ICA states that it will no longer accept applications for VEP at the checkpoints as it impedes traffic flow.

ICA will turn back drivers of foreign vehicles who do not have a valid Autopass card, VEP approval email from LTA, or valid insurance.

In addition, travellers must settle any outstanding fines with the respective government agencies. ICA may deny entry to those with outstanding fines.

