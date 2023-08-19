8-Hour Train Journey From S’pore To KL Costs S$15, Admire Scenery On The Go

8-Hour Train Journey From Singapore To KL Includes Stopover At Gemas

Many people travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur (KL) would choose to fly to the Malaysian capital in order to save time.

However, there are other options out there for those with more time to spare, oftentimes with a more affordable price tag.

Recently, a TikTok travel account shared how they managed to travel from Singapore to KL via train for just S$15.

While the entire journey takes about eight hours, travellers can soak in the countryside scenery as they travel through Peninsular Malaysia.

8-hour train journey from Singapore to KL broken up into 2 separate trips

A video by @readysetgosg — a TikTok account focusing on travel content — showcasing the travel ‘hack’ has garnered over 600,000 views at the time of writing.



According to the hosts, their eight-hour trip started off with a relatively straightforward journey from Singapore to the JB Sentral Railway Station.

The pair then boarded a train to Gemas, a small town in Negeri Sembilan, which took about four hours.

Many might not have heard of the town before, but it happens to be where railway electrification works have been completed thus far.

The railway between Gemas and Johor has yet to be electrified.

It’s also for this reason that there are no direct trains from JB Sentral to Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station.

Spent 2 hours exploring Gemas during stopover

From Gemas, the pair got on a separate Electric Train Service (ETS) to KL.

However, as there are limited trains connecting the two stations every day, the hosts ended up spending two hours exploring the town of Gemas.

The pair later headed back to Gemas Railway Station to board the connecting train to KL.

Judging from the video, the seats on the ETS train look well cushioned and come with leg rests and foldable trays.

However, the hosts warned that both trains are “super cold” and urged fellow travellers to bring a jacket.

The ETS from Gemas to KL takes about 2.5 hours, roughly half the duration of the trip between JB Sentral and Gemas.

YouTube page Nonstop Eurotrip mapped out the journey for easier reference, so you’ll know what you’ll be in for.

Tickets available via KTMB website

Tickets for the two train rides can be bought via the KTMB website or app, available for both iOS and Android users.

Checks by MS News found that there are four train services between JB Sentral and Gemas every day, with tickets for this service costing RM21 (S$6).

However, there are only two services available for the train from Gemas to KL Sentral — one at 8.05am and the other at 3.20pm.

Tickets for the Gemas-KL Sentral train service cost about RM31 (S$9).

