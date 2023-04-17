M’sia Woman Accidentally Transfers S$300 To Wrong Account, Lodges Police Report Out Of Peer Pressure

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman In Malaysia Accidentally Transfers S$300 To Wrong Account

Sometimes, even a simple act like transferring funds to another account can be nerve-racking.

It takes only one single mistyped number or wrongly placed decimal for an erroneous transfer to be made.

Recently, a Malaysian woman experienced this for herself when she accidentally transferred S$300 to the wrong account.

Despite the fairly significant amount, she was prepared to let it go and tweeted that the recipient can just “enjoy” it.

However, she has since decided to call the bank and lodge a police report at the behest of netizens.

Woman claims she is too ‘introverted’ to get back wrongly transferred S$300

Last Thursday (13 Apr), a Twitter user shared that she had accidentally transferred RM1,000 (S$300) to the wrong account.

Normally, the usual course of action for such matters is to call the bank and lodge a police report.

However, the OP claimed she is “too introverted” to take those steps, presumably because they involve communicating with authorities.

She also wrote that since it has already happened, she hoped that the recipient will just “enjoy” their new windfall.

Finally, she wished the recipient a happy Raya celebration in advance.

Woman later decides to take action due to peer pressure

Just hours later, the OP followed up with another tweet saying that she will call the bank and lodge a police report after all.

She claimed the change of heart was due to “pressure” from others to do so.

Furthermore, she alleged that many called out her actions as a sign of the “toxic trait” of people pleasing.

For the uninitiated, people pleasing can be considered detrimental as individuals with this trait tend to do it at the expense of their own well-being.

She then concluded the tweet by stating that she “will do it”, followed by three clown emojis.

Netizens offer advice for woman who transferred S$300 to wrong account

Replies to the OP’s plight appeared to be mostly positive, with many offering advice and encouragement.

One Twitter user shared their own experience on how they got their wrongly transferred funds back.

Back then, they had sent RM250 (S$75) by accident.

Following that, they made a smaller transfer of RM10 (S$3) to the same recipient, with the difference being that they mentioned the wrongful transfer and left their phone number in the details.

Fortunately for them, the recipient did the decent thing and returned the funds to them.

However, the user also cautioned that it all depends on luck. They had initially requested only RM200 (S$60) to be returned but got the full amount back.

Similarly, another user shared advice from their own experience, which involved calling the bank and making a police report.

In addition, they said that the bank transferred the wrongly sent funds back to their account two months after the incident.

The OP thanked the user for their help and implied that she would call up the bank despite “quivering” in fear.

Yet another user said that they used to be the shy type, to the extent that they would keep quiet even when they got scammed.

They added that such behaviour was damaging for people like them, and expressed their hopes that the OP will be more courageous in speaking up for herself.

Meanwhile, one netizen empathised with the OP, saying that they’re alike in that they’re both shy and incapable of communicating.

They also said that being this way has led them to accept their fate most of the time.

The OP clearly felt seen by the comment. She agreed with the netizen and said that it’s all right, she will let her anxiety ‘win’.

Hope OP can get her S$300 back in good time

It never feels good to lose money, especially when it happens under such accidental circumstances.

Nonetheless, we hope the OP can overcome her social anxiety eventually and do what needs to be done.

As always, it’s worth remembering to be extra careful and check through all the details before confirming a bank transfer.

