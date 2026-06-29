Truck in Thailand spills logs onto road, damaging 4 vehicles & injuring 1 person

Truck loses massive load of logs at Thailand junction after alleged brake failure

Four vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after a truck carrying logs allegedly suffered a mechanical failure, causing its cargo to spill across a road in Thailand.

According to Matichon, the incident occurred in Suphan Buri province on 22 June.

Driver veers away from traffic after alleged mechanical failure

Police in the Dan Chang district were alerted to a traffic accident involving a truck transporting logs from Uthai Thani province to Ratchaburi.

The driver reportedly experienced a mechanical failure, leaving him unable to control the vehicle.

One witness said they heard the truck repeatedly sounding its horn as it approached an intersection.

Seeing a line of vehicles stopped at a red light, the driver reportedly swerved sharply to the left in an attempt to avoid ploughing into them.

The sudden manoeuvre caused the truck’s load of logs to break loose and spill across the road.

Four vehicles damaged, one person injured

The truck eventually came to a stop about 1km from the intersection.

Photos from the scene showed large logs strewn across the junction, with several cars sustaining heavy damage.

Four vehicles were damaged after being struck by the logs.

One person was injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident also caused major traffic disruption as authorities worked to clear the logs from the road.

Police are investigating the cause of the alleged mechanical failure.

Also read: Unsecured cargo flies off back of lorry on PIE, terrifies driver & passenger in nearby vehicle



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Featured image adapted from Matichon.