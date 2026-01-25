Unsecured cargo flies off back of lorry on PIE, terrifies driver & passenger in nearby vehicle

Cargo falls off lorry onto Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), nearly hits nearby vehicles

Several pieces of unsecured cargo flew off a lorry on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), falling towards a nearby vehicle.

Its occupants screamed in terror and braked, while the lorry driver continued on obliviously.

Woman screams as cargo falls from lorry towards them on PIE

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, the incident allegedly took place at 10.30am on 26 Jan.

The dashcam footage showed the lorry travelling with several long pieces of cargo, left unsecured and leaning against the canopy. It is unclear what material they are made of.

As the camcar driver switched lanes to the right, one of the objects fell off the back of the lorry and onto the road where their vehicle was previously.

Another piece then tumbled diagonally out of the lorry, right into the path of the camcar.

“Oh my god!” One of them exclaimed in shock and hit the brakes, while another person screamed. The object then disappeared underneath their vehicle.

Camcar chases after lorry to inform driver

A third piece of cargo fell onto the road while the lorry driver drove off, seemingly unaware of everything that had happened.

The camcar driver repeatedly sounded the horn as it chased the lorry down, finally getting the other driver’s attention.

