Flying metal rod misses car by inches after lorry mounts kerb & hits roadside post in Woodlands

Lorry drives onto kerb in Woodlands, sends metal rod flying at car behind it

A terrifying road incident in Woodlands could have ended in disaster when a lorry mounted a kerb, smashing into a roadside post and sending a metal rod flying straight at the car behind it.

The shocking close call, captured on a dashcam video shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), happened on 8 Sept. Although the video timestamp read 11 May, it is believed to be an error.

In the footage, the camcar was trailing a white lorry with an open canopy southbound on Woodlands Road when the freak accident unfolded. A blue lorry was also present in the other lane.

Lorry drives onto kerb and hits post

As the vehicles rounded a bend, a white car switched lanes between the two lorries, moving in front of the white lorry.

The white lorry hit the kerb shortly after, driving onto it with its left wheels. It appeared that the left part of the canopy struck a post on the roadside.

The impact sent a long and thin object, seemingly a metal rod, hurtling towards the camcar.

Fortunately, the rod shot past the car and loudly clattered onto the road.

The lorry also suffered serious damage to its canopy, which had fallen into the vehicle’s bed.

Netizens suggest white car to blame for accident

The video has sparked a discussion among netizens, with many placing the fault for the incident on the white car.

One commenter identified the object as a metal rod flying off from the lorry.

Another commenter remarked on how lucky the camcar was to emerge unscathed.

Several people claimed the white car, suddenly cutting between lanes, had caused a reaction from the lorry.

Also read: Lorry driver slams into side of car during overtake attempt after being cut off at Lavender Street

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.