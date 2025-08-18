Lorry driver slams into side of car during overtake attempt after being cut off at Lavender Street

Lorry & car collide along Lavender Street, netizens divided on who’s to blame

On 16 Aug at about 1pm, a lorry driver collided with a white car along Lavender Street after the vehicle cut him off.

Dashcam footage of the incident, shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page has since gone viral.

White car cuts off lorry, lorry then speeds up

The dashcam footage, filmed by a driver travelling behind the lorry, begins just as both vehicles approach a junction.

As the lorry moves forward, a white car cuts in front of it from the right lane, forcing the lorry to brake.

Moments later, the lorry accelerates and catches up with the same car, appearing to attempt an overtake.

The white car then brakes sharply, causing the lorry to veer into the left lane to get past it.

However, just as it does so, the white car suddenly moves forward again.

This manoeuvre results in the lorry slamming into the car’s side, bringing both vehicles to a stop.

The camcar also eases its pace as it nears the crash site.

Netizens have mixed feelings about incident

The footage has sparked divided opinions among netizens.

Some sided with the lorry driver, suggesting the car had it coming. Others slammed his actions as reckless and dangerous.

One user noted that the clip served as a cautionary tale for road users.

Another quipped that such behaviour was better left to video games.

One netizen stated how they expected the lorry driver to take all the blame for the accident.

Despite the differing views, many admitted to feeling a guilty sense of satisfaction while watching the video unfold.

