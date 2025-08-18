Lorry driver slams into side of car during overtake attempt after being cut off at Lavender Street

The lorry driver sped up to overtake the car that had cut him off when it suddenly braked.

By - 18 Aug 2025, 4:05 pm

Lorry & car collide along Lavender Street, netizens divided on who’s to blame

On 16 Aug at about 1pm, a lorry driver collided with a white car along Lavender Street after the vehicle cut him off.

Dashcam footage of the incident, shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page has since gone viral.

White car cuts off lorry, lorry then speeds up

The dashcam footage, filmed by a driver travelling behind the lorry, begins just as both vehicles approach a junction.

As the lorry moves forward, a white car cuts in front of it from the right lane, forcing the lorry to brake.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Moments later, the lorry accelerates and catches up with the same car, appearing to attempt an overtake.

The white car then brakes sharply, causing the lorry to veer into the left lane to get past it.

However, just as it does so, the white car suddenly moves forward again.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

This manoeuvre results in the lorry slamming into the car’s side, bringing both vehicles to a stop.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

The camcar also eases its pace as it nears the crash site.

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Netizens have mixed feelings about incident

The footage has sparked divided opinions among netizens.

Some sided with the lorry driver, suggesting the car had it coming. Others slammed his actions as reckless and dangerous.

One user noted that the clip served as a cautionary tale for road users.

Source: Facebook

Another quipped that such behaviour was better left to video games.

Source: Facebook

One netizen stated how they expected the lorry driver to take all the blame for the accident.

Source: Facebook

Despite the differing views, many admitted to feeling a guilty sense of satisfaction while watching the video unfold.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Google Maps.

