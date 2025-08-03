Lorry nearly tips after swerving at last second to avoid road works in MCE tunnel

Lorry driver fails to notice road works site in MCE tunnel, swerves & nearly tips over

A lorry came close to disaster when it nearly drove at full speed into a road works site yesterday (2 Aug).

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident took place in a tunnel on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), in the late hours of 12.18am.

Dashcam footage showed a lorry travelling on the third lane of the expressway, with another car following close behind it.

Notably, the tunnel’s ceiling showed a big orange flashing “X” on that lane to signify that it was closed ahead.

Lorry tilts onto 2 wheels during violent swerve

Up ahead, workers were performing road works on a stretch of lane three and set up a vehicle with flashing lights indicating for other drivers to go around.

A sign board before it read, “Road works, avoid lane 3,” and above the road works site itself, the lane was marked with a red “X”.

Despite all these warnings, the lorry continued at high speed straight ahead.

The driver only appeared to notice the imminent disaster at the last second, literally metres from the road works vehicle.

They violently swerved to the right so hard that the entire lorry tilted onto two wheels.

The left side of the lorry collided with the road works vehicle with an audible “bang” before falling back onto all four wheels.

Meanwhile, a group of workers watched from the closed section of the road ahead of the road works vehicle.

Netizens slam lorry driver for not seeing warnings

Many netizens criticised the driver for not seeing the flashing arrows.

Another person suggested that the driver could have fallen asleep during their midnight drive and woken up in time to avoid a serious accident.

One commenter pointed out that the lorry shouldn’t even be in the middle of the MCE in the first place.

According to Singapore’s Highway Code, drivers of large vehicles must always travel on the extreme left lane of the road to allow faster vehicles to overtake.

