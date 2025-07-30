Crane attachment on lorry caused S$1.4M damage to CTE tunnel, driver charged

Lorry driver charged for damaging CTE tunnel

A 55-year-old lorry driver was charged in court on Wednesday (30 July) after causing S$1.4 million worth of damage in the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel.

On 8 November 2024 at 12.05pm, Chinese national Lai Daohong was driving a lorry with a raised crane boom when misfortune struck.

The crane boom collided with both the height limit barrier and the tunnel while the vehicle was entering the slip road along Cairnhill Road into the CTE.

The accident had caused cables to become visibly dislodged from the ceiling of the tunnel.

Mechanical & electrical systems of the CTE tunnel were damaged

According to the police, the crash caused extensive damage to the height barrier as well as the mechanical and electrical units of the tunnel.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Lai was arrested the same day for two offences:

Driving a heavy motor vehicle that collided with a building or structure

Driving a vehicle over 4.5m in height without police escort

This was also the driver’s second time committing both offences, according to police.

Offences carry mandatory jail time

Under Singapore law, driving a heavy vehicle exceeding 4.5m in height without escort carries a mandatory jail term of one to three years and a fine of up to S$2,000.

For repeat offenders, the jail term rises to between two and five years, and the fine increases to S$5,000.

Those convicted of driving a heavy motor vehicle that collides with a building or structure may face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all vehicle classes.

The police issued a reminder to heavy vehicle drivers that any vehicle above 4.5m in height must have a police or auxiliary police escort.

They added that firm action will be taken against those who do not comply.

Lai’s pre-trial conference will take place on 29 Aug.

Also read: Overheight lorry hits ceiling of CTE tunnel at Cairnhill Circle entrance, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.