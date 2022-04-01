Trailer Truck Falls From West Coast Highway Flyover On 1 Apr

Although highly unlikely, some things you thought you’d only see in movies can also happen in real life from time to time.

That’s what happened when a trailer truck fell off a West Coast flyover onto the road below before bursting into flames.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), one person was conveyed to the hospital. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Truck bursts into flames, burning trees on West Coast road divider

Footage of the dramatic incident’s aftermath first circulated on Facebook on Friday (1 Apr) afternoon.

The video shows thick black smoke billowing from an upturned truck on the side of a flyover in Pasir Panjang.

The truck had allegedly flipped over from the flyover and landed upside down on the road divider.

The surrounding trees in the vicinity also caught fire as a result of the truck bursting into flames.

Facebook page Traffics accident.SG claims that the driver of the prime mover, a 68-year-old, was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

One person conveyed to SGH

Speaking to MS News, SCDF revealed that the truck was of the prime mover variety.

These trucks are heavy-duty vehicles that transport large machinery or large quantities of materials.

SCDF confirmed that they extinguished the fire with a water jet before conveying one person to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for medical assistance.

They also shared that investigations into the cause of the accident and fire are currently underway.

Fact can be stranger than fiction

As the saying goes, fact can sometimes be stranger than fiction.

We wish the person involved in the accident a speedy recovery.

In addition, we hope investigations into the accident will bear fruit so that such a horrific thing will not happen again in the future.

