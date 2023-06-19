Horse Jokingly Put Up For Adoption Due To S’pore Turf Club Closure, Not Suitable For HDB Owners

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Everest Racing Club Puts Horse Up For Adoption, Jokes Riding Her Is Cheaper Than Driving

In case you haven’t heard, the iconic Singapore Turf Club will be closing down in early 2027 to make way for redevelopment.

With its closure, over 700 horses — along with 100 cats — will need a new home.

Recently, a Singapore-based racing club shared an adoption notice for one of its horses, a three-year-old female.

However, it clarified that the listing was “#justforlaughs” and that it is still searching for a way that allows the legacy of horse racing to continue.

Horse up for adoption is nice, quiet & gentle

Everest Racing Club posted the notice on Facebook last Friday (16 June).

Sharing a photo of a beautiful bay horse with the word “adoption” written in bold font, the club said it is looking for someone to take her in due to the Singapore Turf Club’s impending shutdown.

According to the club’s description, the mare is “a gentle giant” who is “very nice and quiet”. She is also healthy, has had her vaccinations, and is “easy to deal with”.

That said, she is “not suitable for HDB owners” — although that probably goes without saying.

If you’ve ever wondered how much it costs to maintain a horse, Everest Racing Club revealed that you’d have to be prepared to set aside S$4,000 a month.

That’s before the Singapore Turf Club’s subsidy of S$700.

“Riding her to work might be cheaper than driving!” the club quipped at the end of the caption.

Given Singapore’s sky-high COE and vehicle prices, that claim might not even be too far off.

Racing club fighting for the sport it loves

Even though Everest Racing Club added a “#justforlaughs” hashtag to suggest that the post was made in jest, it still received inquiries from interested buyers.

On Sunday (18 June), the club added a “disclaimer” in the comments section to clarify the situation.

Everest Racing Club thanked the public for their support and said it is “still currently in talks to fight for the sport” it loves.

It is also doing everything it can to help its horses “keep their jobs” as they are basically “facing retrenchment”.

In the meantime, the club reassured everyone that it was taking good care of the horses.

“Our priority is to provide them with the care, attention, and love they deserve,” it stated.

The club added that while the adoption notice was supposed to provide a “lighthearted moment”, it certainly isn’t joking about its commitment to its horses and horse racing.

We understand the significant impact the Singapore Turf Club has had on the racing community, and we are dedicated to finding a solution that allows this legacy to continue.

It also replied to a Facebook user who asked if the club was just “horsing around” with the appeal.

Reiterating that it is still trying to save horse racing in Singapore, it expressed its hope that there won’t be any need to discuss adoption or exportation.

Netizens horse around in comments

On the other hand, some netizens played along and indeed horsed around in the comments section.

There were the obvious puns about horsepower.

Someone said that since she already has a room for her cats, she might as well hack another one to act as a stable for the horse.

She might even be able to save on her morning ride to work.

Jokes aside, we hope that should there be no way of keeping the Singapore Turf Club running, all the animals who reside there can find suitable new homes.

