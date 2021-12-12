TutorsSG Helps Match Tutors With Students

Tuition lessons are invaluable for students. However, finding time for an extra session in between regular classes and other responsibilities might be challenging for many.

That’s why having the flexibility to choose the best time slots for tuition classes is a godsend for multi-faceted students in Singapore.

TutorsSG is a listing platform for tutors to list their services, and for students to voluntarily join the tutors’ scheduled session.

Now, instead of tying your child down to a tuition centre for months, find a tutor that can help your child with their specific struggles, all on your own time and pace.

TutorsSG hands the power of choice to students

In a time where face-to-face interactions are still discouraged, online tutoring is the way to go for supplementary lessons.

TutorsSG’s platform is essentially a phonebook of different tutors that have listed their services for hire. All housed on a single app, TutorsSG allows both tutors and students to sign up and start matching.

Image courtesy of TutorsSG

For students, they can view various tutors that are on the app. You’ll get an overview of what subjects they’re teaching, the prices that the tutors charge as well as the tutor’s past experience.

Image courtesy of TutorsSG

With all the information out there, picking the right tutor is all in your hands. Additionally, there are no barriers that make communication difficult as you can contact your tutor directly through Telegram.

All the tools a tutor needs is available on TutorsSG

As great of an app it is for the students, it also offers tutors intuitively designed features that help facilitate their sessions with a few simple swipes.

Tutors can leverage on the in-app messaging system to disseminate information easily and provide links to resources for students with a simple message for all.

Image courtesy of TutorsSG

There is also an in-built scheduler that can plan sessions in advance so that all your timings are in one place, avoiding any potential clashes.

While the power is ultimately left up to the students, tutors can count on the transparency feature that lets you track or view students’ activity, their ratings and their delinquency rate.

Connecting tutors & students on one platform

Having tutors of all subjects and levels in one place makes it more convenient for both parents and students.

While the options are endless and choices remain aplenty, you’ll be glad to know that there won’t be any hidden fees involved when using TutorsSG. Everything is essentially free.

As a platform, what they do best is to provide the infrastructure for tutors and students to connect seamlessly, while also providing the ability to continually schedule lessons for the future.

If you’re looking to get connected with a tutor at your own pace, you can head over to the TutorsSG website to learn more about their features or just download the app (Android/Apple) and learn as you go.

Allow yourself to make the best decisions

As our time becomes more precious than ever, it’s important to be able to have the choice on how we commit our free time.

Being able to look at in-depth information at a glance, anyone can make the most informed decisions when it comes to their education.

Combining them both means you’re always set to get the tuition classes you need at the right time and right pace.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with TutorsSG.

Featured image courtesy of TutorsSG.