‘Random uncle’ hands out red packets to commuters on MRT filled with wholesome & uplifting messages

Uncle gives MRT commuters red packets filled with wholesome messages

An MRT commute took an unexpected, heartwarming turn for some passengers after an uncle handed out red packets. Turns out they were not filled with money, but with handwritten words of encouragement.

Uncle gives out red packets on train

TikTok user @inyeoopw shared the wholesome encounter in a post last Friday (26 June), with the caption: “blessed…omw…to work…?”

The text over the first image read: “random unc just SHOVED these angbaos to everyone on the train.”

In the photo, the Original Poster (OP) could be seen holding a red packet featuring a Year of the Horse design

At first glance, recipients might have expected the traditional gift of cash. Instead, they found handwritten notes containing uplifting affirmations.

In another photo, the OP could also be seen holding out their note alongside a note held by a fellow passenger.

One of the messages read: “You are amazing. Kind loving soul. You shine bright. Send positive kind loving thoughts to all people in SG. May we all be healthy, safe.”

Netizens also received notes from the same uncle

The TikTok post resonated with netizens, some of whom had previously received similar notes from the same uncle.

A netizen shared how they also received a similar note from the uncle three years ago.

A TikTok user also got a note from the same uncle around Christmas last year.

A commenter described the gesture as “so cute” and felt that Singapore needs more of such wholesome encounters.

Another netizen also suggested that someone should write a note back to the uncle.

Uncle didn’t say anything to commuters

Speaking to MS News, the OP, known as Sage, said the wholesome encounter occurred on 25 June at around 3.50pm.

Sage was heading to work when she received the red packet just as her train approached Yishun MRT station.

“I was just looking down using my phone and the next thing I knew, there was an angbao on my knee!” the 21-year-old shared with MS News.

“I looked up and he was already off to the next cabin,” she added.

According to Sage, the uncle didn’t say anything to the commuters, leaving them confused.

She quickly opened her red packet after seeing the guy next to her open his to reveal a handwritten note.

“It was honestly a very much needed energy boost, especially before work. It lowkey made my day,” she said.

“It was also heartwarming to see so many people share their experiences with pictures of their handwritten notes in the comments.”

Also read: Biker girl from the Netherlands meets ‘nicest S’porean uncle’ who says he likes to eat Dutch herring fish

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Featured image adapted from @inyeoopw on TikTok.