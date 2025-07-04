Biker girl from the Netherlands meets ‘nicest S’porean uncle’ who says he likes to eat Dutch herring fish

Dutch biker girl meets friendly Singaporean uncle who loves herring

A heartwarming encounter between a Dutch motorcyclist and a friendly Singaporean “uncle” has captured the hearts of those on the Internet.

The biker, 30-year-old Annie Klaassen, known affectionately as the “Dutch newbie biker girl in Asia”, posted a TikTok video of their conversation after encountering the outgoing and jovial Singaporean uncle.

Friendly Singaporean uncle shares love for herring

Annie, who works in the finance industry, told MS News that she bumped into the uncle on 7 Jun at about 8am after having breakfast at Holland Village Market & Food Centre.

The friendly uncle, sporting a cap and pink polo shirt, asked where she was from, to which she replied: “I’m from the Netherlands.”

Upon hearing that, the uncle proceeded to share a random fun fact about himself:

Netherlands? Ah, I like the herring fish.

For those who are not familiar, herring, especially Hollandse Nieuwe, is a staple of Dutch cuisine.

The beloved traditional dish is often eaten raw, and strongly connected to the Netherlands’ culture and history.

Annie was obviously surprised when she heard this: “The what? Oh you like it? It’s so funny. Not many people like it!”

The uncle then re-emphasised his love for the herring by pretending to hold one in his hand and dropping it into his open mouth.

Seeing this, Annie told the uncle that she preferred to eat the herring when it is cut into smaller pieces.

The uncle then simply acknowledged her preference before wishing her well and going on his way.

Netizens gush over wholesome encounter with friendly uncle

Netizens flocked to the comments section, with one exclaiming how “wholesome” the encounter was.

Another TikTok user said this was the “nicest Singaporean uncle” he had ever seen.

Others also concurred, remarking how “nice” this uncle was, as the ones they usually meet would say: “Excuse me, here cannot park.'”

Meanwhile, one netizen was shocked that the uncle likes herring, calling it “insane”.

Annie was just as surprised, saying she has never heard that from someone in Singapore.

TikToker from Netherlands loves the local weather

Annie, who is currently living in Singapore, was actually headed for a weekend motorbike trip to Malacca with her friends on the day of the encounter.

By way of explaining her short conversation with the uncle, she said that her friends were waiting for her hence why she seemed rushed.

When asked if she often bumped into friendly uncles and Singaporeans, Annie said: “I do have people smile, wave, and look at my bike often, but I don’t get approached that much. That’s why this felt so nice.”

“The Singapore biker community has also been extremely friendly and welcoming to me,” she added.

Annie also shared that she loves the local weather as it is often cold and gloomy back home.

One of her favourite things about Singapore is going on late-night rides in the warm weather, along with the ease of travelling around Asia, and the meaningful friendships made.

Featured image adapted from @annieinasia on TikTok.