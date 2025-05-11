Chinese man teaches Malay uncle Mixue jingle so he could get free ice cream in M’sia

Chinese man teaches Malay uncle Mixue jingle so he could get free ice cream

Free ice cream brought two strangers from different backgrounds together in Maluri, Cheras, Malaysia.

A TikTok video posted by @mixue.maluri last week revealed that the branch had a promotion where customers only had to sing their jingle to redeem a free ice cream.

One Malay uncle wanted to participate, but did not know the jingle, when an elderly Chinese man stepped in and taught him the lyrics “Melon here, melon there, Mixue melon everywhere” line by line.

After the quick tutorial, the Malay uncle thanked his newfound friend.

The heartwarming scene between the two uncles has since garnered more than 940,000 views as of writing.

Netizens could not handle uncles’ ‘cuteness’

The viral video of the uncles triggered a wave of cuteness aggression across the Internet.

Some users were impressed by how easily some people can make friends, including by singing the Mixue jingle.

One netizen highlighted that the two uncles show that people can be friends regardless of their race.

Another commenter expressed while the ice cream only costs RM2 (S$0.60), the moment the two shared was priceless.

Some netizens asked Mixue Meluri to post an update of the two uncles getting their free ice cream, while others believe the two men deserve a lifetime supply of Mixue for the viral video of the brand.

Malay and Chinese uncles enjoy free ice cream

The netizens’ much awaited update came from the Malay uncle’s daughter, who stitched Mixue Meluri’s video with a clip of her father receiving his free ice cream.

The video also included a clip of the two uncles enjoying their ice cream seated beside each other inside the store.

“Hey guys, my dad already got his ice cream. Thanks to the uncle for teaching my dad,” wrote the Malay uncle’s daughter.

Featured image adapted from @mixue.maluri on TikTok, @bngachmpka on TikTok.