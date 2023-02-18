Balloon Shot By US Govt With S$586K Missile May Have Been S$16 Hobby Tool

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

US Government May Have Shot Down S$16 Hobby Balloon Using S$586K Missile

After the United States (US) military shot down three unidentified objects in Canadian airspace, news emerged that one of them may have been a hobby balloon.

Over the last weekend, US President Joe Biden had given orders to take down the objects that had floated over Yukon, Canada.

Since then, an American hobbyist group has revealed they lost contact with one of their balloons around the same time one of the objects went down.

While the hobby balloon cost only S$16 (US$12), the missile that possibly shot it down was reportedly worth S$586,943 (US$439,000).

Description & location of object shot by missile said to match hobby balloon

Earlier today (18 Feb), the Daily Mail reported that the hobbyist group believes the unidentified object shot by the US government could have been theirs.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade said that the object matched the appearance of their pico balloon.

It was described as a silver object with an attached payload.

For context, a pico balloon is equipped with trackers that can measure temperature, humidity, pressure, and wind currents.

The group launched the balloon four months ago and tracked it to Alaska, which is near Yukon.

When they lost contact with the balloon, it was around the same time that a fighter jet shot down the unknown object.

Speaking to Politico, a group member who chose to remain anonymous said, “We know that (the balloon) didn’t wake up that morning.”

“We know (US military) shot something down, and the thing they described as having shot down is not inconsistent with what we’re flying out there.”

FBI in touch with hobbyist group

The hobbyist group added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been in touch with them.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed this as well, but no further details beyond that were provided.

Politico also reported that the US government cannot confirm whether the object is a hobby balloon.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby explained that they can only be certain if the object is recovered.

At the same time, he told the public to accept the possibility that it may not be recoverable.

US government stands by decision to shoot down unidentified objects

US officials have been on high alert since a surveillance balloon from China floated into American airspace on 4 Feb.

However, President Biden has said that the three objects shot down were “most likely balloons” from private companies or related to scientific research.

As for Kirby, he says the US government stands by its decision to shoot down the objects.

The anonymous hobby group member also said it is better “to be safe than sorry” when it comes to protecting the country’s airspace.

