MOH Clarifies Elderly Man Died From Heart Disease, Not Vaccination Complications

Over the past few months, Covid-19 vaccines have been progressively rolled out in Singapore.

However, some have questioned the safety of the vaccines. That’s especially the case after a number of deaths were reported, involving individuals who had just gotten their jabs.

Recently, Facebook posts alleging that an 81-year-old man passed away as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine made rounds on social media.

About a week later, the Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified that the man’s death was due to heart disease and not vaccination complications.

Man passed away from heart disease, not vaccine

On Thursday (15 Apr), MOH shared that an autopsy showed the man did not suffer allergic reactions at the injection site, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The findings, however, revealed that 3 of the man’s blood vessels had narrowed, which obstructed blood flow to his heart muscles.

This is due to atherosclerosis, where plaque builds up in blood vessels over time.

Hence, the cause of the 81-year-old’s death was confirmed as heart disease and not the vaccine he received.

POFMA corrections issued

Prior to the clarification, MOH issued correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to the Facebook pages of politician Goh Meng Seng and the Singapore Uncensored website.

On 7 Apr, Mr Goh reportedly shared posts on 2 of his Facebook pages implying that the Covid-19 vaccination caused or contributed to the 81-year-old’s death.

Similarly, Singapore Uncensored stated on its website that the man passed away from vaccine complications.

MOH has spoken out about the issue, saying the allegations are false, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The ministry also pointed out that there is no credible evidence that suggests the approved vaccines increase risks of heart attack or stroke.

Singapore vaccines are safe

MOH reassures the public that vaccines used in Singapore are “safe and efficacious” and have gone through thorough reviews by the authorities.

They added that medical teams at vaccination centres are also well-equipped to ensure the safety of recipients before, during, and after vaccinations.

Both MOH and HSA will continue to take all vaccine-related incidents seriously, reported CNA.

As of 6 Apr, 1.6 million doses have been administered in Singapore. Over 535,000 people have completed both doses of the vaccine.

Unfortunate but isolated cases

While it is understandable for the public to be concerned about such cases, spreading unverified news can lead to unnecessary panic and fear.

It is important for us to allow the authorities to conduct their investigations. After all, many of such incidents are isolated cases.

