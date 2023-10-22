Customer Gets Charged S$8 For Vegetarian Bee Hoon At SGH, Commenters Say Pricing Is Expensive

Customer’s Post Of Paying S$8 For Vegetarian Bee Hoon At SGH Goes Viral Online

In recent times, food prices at our local eateries have gone up due in part to inflation. As a result, there have been multiple incidents of diners being upset about the expensive meals they’ve had to pay for.

This was the case recently yet again, when a customer at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said he paid S$8 for a plate of vegetarian bee hoon.

Netizens have since flocked to his comments, agreeing that the pricing seemed unfair.

Customer pay S$8 for vegetarian bee hoon at SGH

On 20 Oct, a customer took to Facebook to share a picture of a meal he had recently at SGH, describing it as “so expensive.”

Adding that it was his first time eating there, he said that he bought vegetarian bee hoon that cost S$8.

An attached picture showed that he had a plate of bee hoon with three sides, including an omelette, green beans, and beancurd skin.

The OP didn’t specify where in SGH he bought the meal from.

Netizens say price is expensive

Facebook users have since flocked to the comments of the post, expressing their opinions on the pricing of the meal.

Many agreed that S$8 for a plate of bee hoon was indeed expensive. Some also stated they’d pay S$4-5 at most for that portion.

One netizen even went so far as to urge the OP to file a complaint with SGH directly, alleging that the food was not only expensive but also tasted bad.

Another user claimed that hospitals would charge a higher fare for their food than hawker centres, although the claim doesn’t appear to be substantiated.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the only instance of a diner complaining about expensive food at the hospital.

Earlier this year in September, a customer ordered tom yum soup from a food court at SGH, describing it as “not worth it” with just three prawns and one piece of sotong.

The food court operator, Koufu, later confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.