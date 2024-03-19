Vivian Balakrishnan meets Palestinian leaders, reiterates support for 2-state solution

Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Palestinian leaders, voices concern regarding humanitarian situation in Gaza

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has met up with leaders of the Palestinian leaders as part of his visit to the Palestinian territories.

During the meeting on Monday (18 March), Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deep concern regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He also reiterated Singapore’s support for a two-state solution, describing it as the “only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just, and durable peace”.

Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Palestinian leaders

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s press release on Tuesday (19 March), Dr Balakrishnan met with the following leaders during his visit to Ramallah in the West Bank:

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh

Prime Minister-designate Dr Mohammad Mustafa

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Riad Al Malki

Head of General Intelligence Services Majed Faraj

During his meetings, Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s “deep concern” regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

MFA stated in the press release that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire would enable the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

Dr Balakrishnan also updated the Palestinian leaders about Singapore’s humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

This included the third tranche of aid transported through Jordan and a S$6.1 million donation by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East.

Singapore’s support for two-state solution

Dr Balakrishnan took the opportunity to emphasise Singapore’s support for a “negotiated two-state solution” consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The solution would consist of Palestinians and Israelis living side-by-side in peace and security.

The minister also conveyed Singapore’s hope for both sides to engage in direct negotiations on a two-state solution.

MFA said described the two-state solution as the “only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just, and durable peace.”

Dr Balakrishnan went on to reaffirm Singapore’s commitment to support PA’s capacity-building efforts in the civil service and digital government.

MFA stated that over 700 PA officials have benefitted from training programmes and post-graduate scholarships that Singapore has provided.

The Singapore Reperesentative Office in Ramallah opened in Oct 2022, expanding the reach and strengthening the delivery of Singapore’s technical assistance to PA.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore.