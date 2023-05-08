Waitress Accuses Chimi’s Marina Bay Assistant Manager Of Unjustly Firing Her, Restaurant Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Waitress Allegedly Unjustly Fired From Marina Bay Restaurant

A part-time waitress was allegedly fired from a local Mexican restaurant after an incident where her assistant manager (AM) blamed her for an altercation.

Feeling wronged, she posted about the incident on TikTok.

Captioned, “Exposing the [workplace] that fired me”, she claimed that the AM had fired her following an altercation over a tray of shots.

Since the story went up, netizens have begun review bombing the establishment’s Google reviews page.

Speaking to MS News, Chimi’s Marina Bay said it is investigating the incident. It also urged users not to post fabricated reviews as these negative ratings impact their entire team.

Part-time waitress fired after argument with assistant manager

According to the OP, who was a part-timer at the restaurant, she lost her job on Friday (5 May).

This happened after an incident where the AM came up to her and “gripped” a tray of shots she was holding, saying that he wanted to serve it.

When she refused and told him to let go, he stormed off angrily.

Needing to cool off from the confrontation, the OP went outside to take a break. While walking out, she purportedly saw the AM ranting to the main manager.

When she returned, the AM told her, “Clock out, this is your last day”, essentially firing her.

The AM then said he was firing her because she “took too many breaks and disappeared without informing anyone”.

The OP then retorted that he was firing her over the argument they had earlier, and the AM replied that her attitude was a “contributing reason”.

When the OP said she was “justified” in her anger, the AM said she “had no right” to get mad at him.

At this point, the OP explained that she had previously confided in him about her rage disorder and that she would take a step back when she got heated to deal with it instead of lashing out.

However, the AM then turned on her and told her to “beg” for her job back, saying it was her fault that the situation occurred.

Indignant and upset, the OP broke down in tears while the AM allegedly tried to “force a response” from her.

In the end, she bowed to him and said she would not return to work.

Posts more allegations about restaurant

The OP went on to claim that the restaurant has a history of sexual harassment, as well as “inappropriate” and “unsanitary” practices during the five months she worked there.

“To the AM, you know truly what you did even if you vehemently refused to acknowledge it,” she said. “You were a superior who took advantage of the power you had over a mere [part-timer].”

She then said she would not mention the name of this person as it is not in her best interest to do something that could affect his job.

“I just hope you eventually realise how horribly you handled the situation and learn from it,” she added.

Other co-workers purportedly came forward to share their experiences after the OP posted her account of the incident on Instagram, but she said she will not disclose them to protect their jobs.

“To other [part-timers] who experienced similar things, just know that you’re not alone and you don’t have to put up with this kind of treatment from management,” she said.

Users leave bad reviews on establishment’s Google page

The video apparently inspired netizens to begin leaving bad reviews on Chimi’s Marina Bay’s Google page, with at least one commenter urging others to do the same.

Chimi’s Marina Bay is now urging the public not to post fabricated reviews.

“We request for concerned parties to reach us directly and refrain from posting fabricated reviews online as these ratings impact our entire team who work hard and want the best outcome for everyone involved,” it said in its statement.

Restaurant investigating incident

In response to MS News‘ queries, the management of Chimi’s Marina Bay said the incident in question was brought to their attention on Sunday (7 May) through social media.

“Our HR received no formal complaint or report from either party,” they said, adding that they are investigating the incident.

They then shared that senior management has since reached out to the staff in question to file a report. However, she allegedly declined to do so.

“Online speculation can result in mental anguish for all involved parties, and we want to handle this with care and sensitivity,” they continued.

“We appreciate the public for flagging and assure that our staff are working hard to get to the bottom of this incident.”

It also said it is committed to protecting all its staff and respecting their privacy.

