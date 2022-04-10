New Luxury Japanese Restaurant WAKUDA Opening at Marina Bay Sands On 17 Apr

The hottest new name in Japanese fine dining will soon be open for dine-in right here in Marina Bay Sands. And it goes by the name of WAKUDA.

This 17 Apr, the highly anticipated WAKUDA restaurant will open its doors to diners in the lobby of the iconic 5-star hotel.

With a diverse menu spearheaded by a chef with two Michelin stars and Japanese architecture with modern and traditional influences, diners will feel transported to Tokyo the moment they step in.

WAKUDA’s menu features Japanese dishes with an innovative spin

When a restaurant has a two Michelin-starred chef like Tetsuya Wakuda at the helm, one can expect Japanese cuisine that is not only authentic but innovative.

In an Instagram post, one can see an aesthetically presented sea urchin, alongside the caption, “Time-honored ingredients and methods that come to life in exciting new ways, defying every expectation.”

As such, foodies can look forward to exciting new takes on favourites like sashimi, tempura, rice bowls, yakitori, and cold soba.

WAKUDA overlooks maple tree garden

WAKUDA’s theme of blending traditional and modern extends to its design, which pays homage to classic Japanese architecture and Tokyo’s vibrant atmosphere.

Upon entry, diners will be immersed in a welcoming ambience thanks to the restaurant’s soft lights and earthy interiors.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and mirrored surfaces give WAKUDA a spacious feel, allowing guests ample room to relax and enjoy their meals.

Furthermore, a scenic garden with maple trees atop water greets you when you look out the windows.

For fans of the Japanese art scene, all they have to do is look up to see an exclusive art installation – Jun Inoue’s The Ingredients That Arrived.

Additionally, WAKUDA comes with a bar and an omakase room. The latter – with its dark woods, embossed metal privacy screens, and wall panels with cherry blossom motifs – gives guests an air of exclusivity.

Reservations open on 18 Apr

WAKUDA marks Chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s second outing at Marina Bay Sands, following the success of Waku Ghin.

Waku Ghin was awarded two Michelin stars in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Even more impressively, it was also ranked #40 in a list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019.

You can look forward to trying his latest culinary experience when it opens on 17 Apr.

Reservations open on 18 Apr and can be done on the Marina Bay Sands website.

WAKUDA, Marina Bay Sands

Address: Lobby, Hotel Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Opening Hours: 4-11pm (Bar), 5-11pm (Dining Room)

Website: Marina Bay Sands

Contact: wakuda.reservations@marinabaysands.com

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Let your tastebuds travel to Japan

We don’t know when Japan might reopen its borders to tourists, but until that day comes, experiencing slices of its culture in Singapore is as close as we can get.

If you’ve been looking to treat a sushi lover to a fine dining experience, perhaps WAKUDA will fit the bill.

