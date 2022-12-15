Passenger Scolds Man Walking Along PIE, Urged To Be Kinder As He Could Be Lost

Car Passenger Scolds Man Walking Along PIE Near Paya Lebar

Despite Singapore’s compact size and well-designed transport infrastructure, some people might still find themselves getting lost in the concrete jungle.

That was seemingly the case for a man spotted walking along a section of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Paya Lebar.

In a semi-viral clip, a passenger aboard a car is heard chiding the pedestrian, pointing out how dangerous his actions are and going as far as to ask him to jump from the bridge.

Even though pedestrians are not allowed to walk on expressways, some netizens have urged the passenger to be more empathetic as the pedestrian could’ve been lost.

Passenger scolds man walking along PIE on 13 Dec

In the clip posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a car approaches a bespectacled man walking along the road shoulder.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday (13 Dec) along the PIE near the Paya Lebar exit.

The video, which was filmed from the point of view of the passenger in the car, starts off with him informing the man that he is not allowed to walk along an expressway.

He chides him in Mandarin, saying,

You can’t walk here leh, hello. This one highway leh.

In response, the man, who speaks with a distinct foreign accent, asks what the passenger is up to.

He also explains that he is trying to find his way home, holding tightly onto a phone and what appears to be some documents.

The passenger, however, does not buy his explanation and continues reprimanding the man, pointing out how his actions could endanger other motorists.

After some back and forth, the man continues walking along the road shoulder while glancing periodically at his phone.

The car eventually catches up with the pedestrian, and the passenger continues scolding the man.

This time, the man claims that he had “walked wrongly” and that he had “arrived not long ago”.

Seeing that the passenger isn’t showing signs of letting him off, the pedestrian asks if he would like him to jump off the bridge.

Without hesitation, the passenger replies, “Yes.”

The pedestrian then calls the other party “crazy”, and asks him to knock him down.

The video ends with the pedestrian continuing on his way along the road shoulder of the expressway.

Netizens say passenger could’ve been kinder

Even though pedestrians are not allowed on expressways, some netizens said the passenger could’ve been kinder with his approach.

This Facebook user pointed out that there was no point for the passenger to be so triggered, adding that he would have chosen to give the pedestrian a lift if he was in the same situation.

Another netizen said the passenger could’ve suggested an alternative instead, seeing how the pedestrian was struggling to find his way around.

Our views on the man’s actions aside, we hope he managed to find his way home safely.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and Google Maps.