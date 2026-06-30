Husband appeals for help to reunite wife with biological mother in S’pore after 38 years apart

Husband appeals for help to reunite wife with biological mother after more than 38 years

A woman who was separated from her biological mother as a child is hoping to reunite with her after more than 38 years apart.

Her husband recently reached out to MS News, appealing for help to locate a woman named S. Chandra, whom they believe is currently living in Singapore.

According to him, his wife was just five years old when she was separated from her mother. She later moved to India at the age of nine.

Now 46, she has not seen or spoken to her biological mother since.

Discovered truth unexpectedly from relative

For most of her life, the woman believed that her stepmother was her biological mother.

That changed in 2011, when a relative unexpectedly revealed the truth to her.

Speaking to MS News, her husband said his wife had no idea until then that she had been raised by her stepmother.

The relative also claimed that her biological mother had allegedly neglected her at the time.

Since learning the truth, the woman has been trying to piece together details about her biological mother and understand what happened.

Wife yearning to find her mother

Her husband shared that his wife has often asked about her mother over the years.

However, he claimed that her father has been reluctant to provide more information about S. Chandra.

According to him, his wife’s father alleged that S. Chandra had not taken care of her daughters back then and would often go out with her friends instead.

As a result, the couple has struggled to uncover more details about her whereabouts.

To make matters more difficult, his wife’s father is also no longer in contact with S. Chandra.

The couple currently lives in India and said that trying to find someone in Singapore from overseas has proven extremely challenging.

Couple has tried various avenues

The husband said he has several documents that may help identify and locate S. Chandra.

These include an identification number listed on their marriage certificate, a photograph, and his wife’s birth certificate.

They have also approached the Singapore Indian Association and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in the past, but said they were unable to get much help.

The last confirmed information the couple had about S. Chandra dates back to around 2009 or 2010.

If they are reunited, his wife hopes to keep in touch with her mother “for the rest of her life”.

“We have been trying to find her for a very long time,” the husband said.

Anyone with information that may help locate S. Chandra can contact MS News through our social media channels or email us at news@mustsharenews.com.

Also read: Lost 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Thailand reunited with family after police spot ID bracelet

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Riza Azhari on Canva (for illustration purposes only).