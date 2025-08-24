Lost 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Thailand reunited with family after police spot ID bracelet

Elderly Chinese woman lost in South Pattaya reunited with family using contact number on bracelet

An 80-year-old Chinese woman who went missing in South Pattaya has been reunited with her family — all thanks to an engraved ID bracelet that helped police track down her relatives.

According to Khaosod English, Ms Zhang was found standing alone on a traffic island along Sukhumvit Road, in front of Tesco Lotus, on the morning of Friday (22 Aug).

Unable to speak Thai and communicating only in Chinese, Ms Zhang appeared anxious and disoriented. She also had no identification documents on her.

Bracelet engraving became key clue

Tourist police who could speak Chinese tried to calm her down, though her anxious and incoherent speech made it hard to understand her situation.

The turning point came when officers noticed a bracelet on her wrist engraved with contact numbers.

They quickly made an international call and managed to reach her relatives in China, who confirmed she had arrived in Pattaya just two days earlier.

Emotional reunion after three hours

After nearly three hours of searching, her family — who were also holidaying in Pattaya — were finally located and rushed to the scene.

Tears of relief and gratitude flowed as Ms Zhang was reunited with her loved ones, bringing a heartwarming end to a frightening ordeal.

