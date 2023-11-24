Mother With Dementia In Taiwan Found After Getting Lost For Hours, Asks If Son Has Eaten

65-Year-Old Mother With Dementia Asks Son If He Has Eaten After She Got Lost For Hours

A mother’s love for her children knows no bounds, and that’s true even for those inflicted with dementia who may not recall everything about their lives.

An elderly mother with dementia recently got lost for several hours in the Taiwanese city of Taichung.

Despite not knowing her way home, the mother asked if her son had eaten when the latter picked her up from the police station.

Elderly mother asks son if he has eaten after reuniting at police station

According to Taiwanese news site China Times, 65-year-old Madam Liu (transliterated from Chinese) got lost several days ago in Taichung, Taiwan.

Local police were subsequently alerted to the case and rushed down to where she had been spotted.

But when the police officers asked the elderly woman about her personal details like her name, phone number, and address, she simply laughed and did not answer.

The officers then tried driving Madam Liu home.

However, she wasn’t able to provide detailed instructions and only told them to “keep going”.

The officers eventually realised that Madam Liu had forgotten her way home, and took her to a police station instead.

Son nearly tears up after mother with dementia asked if he has eaten

Upon learning that his mother had been found, Madam Liu’s son immediately rushed down to the police station.

Even though she could not recall her way home, Madam Liu certainly did not forget about her son — Mr Chen (transliterated from Chinese).

The moment she saw her son, Madam Liu asked:

Have you eaten? Do you want some bee hoon?

Seeing that his mother was safe and had even expressed concern for his well-being, Mr Chen’s eyes started welling up.

Speaking to the China Times, Mr Chen shared that this was the first time his mother had gotten lost.

Having lost contact with her for several hours, Mr Chen said he grew anxious to the point where he felt like his heart was going to stop.

Thankfully, Madam Liu was safely reunited with her loved one.

Featured image adapted from China Times.