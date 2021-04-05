Wild Wild Wet Songkran Fest Has Water Gun Battles, Thai Experiential Zones & Photo Ops

Your last Bangkok (BKK) holiday was probably ages ago, in the blissful days before the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Uniquely Thai experiences like their water festival feel like distant memories, though not for much longer, thanks to the Wild Wild Wet Songkran Water Fest in April.

With $20 Weekday Passes that come with a $5 Ola Beach Club voucher, you’ll be in for a whale of a time at the Downtown East water park.

Happening from 1-30 Apr 2021, the event will let you and your BFFs relive the BKK trips you so dearly miss. Here’s what you can expect there.

Water gun battles initiated by folks with supersoaker jetpacks

Taking a cold shower or a dip in the pool is a great respite from the heat, but not when you need some thrill while you unwind.

Spraying water at your friends, on the other hand, sounds like a better way to both cool down and release some tension after a tough week at work.

And Wild Wild Wet is just the place for you to do that, as you can run around and get wet and wild to your heart’s content.

Parents can bring their kids along too, as the Songkran Water Fest welcomes the little ones for the first time.

Now’s the time to fish out that old water pistol and bring it down with you to Wild Wild Wet for an epic water battle.

Don’t forget to jio your kakis so you can watch them scream and squint while you spray water right in their faces.

The water fights will take place between 3pm-5pm daily till 30 Apr, so you can bet that you’ll feel considerably cooler despite the midday heat.

Keep a lookout for roving talents with supersoaker jetpacks who will be engaging guests in water fights, and get your water guns ready for battle.

Take a trip through mini Thailand in experiential zones

Those who prefer to sit back and relax can cruise along the Shiok River attraction and feast your eyes on the Thai decor.

Vibe to a curated playlist of catchy electronic dance music which will be played throughout the water park.

At Shiok River, you can also put the sharp-shooting skills you’ve acquired from Call of Duty to good use by taking aim at the spinning target boards.

You might end up impressing yourself with your mad skills that you’ll be fired up to hit those deadlines with the same precision back at work.

Parents with children in tow should check out the Professor’s Playground, where 2D Thai-themed figurines standing in shallow waters transform the space into a BKK family hangout.

While you’re darting around, look out for the giant Super Soaker gun — it won’t literally soak you, but will definitely make for awesome photo ops.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the respective areas at any one time, so make sure to stick to your groups.

Wild Wild Wet will also be providing water guns at the entry points to prep you for battle. Make sure to return them before exiting the areas, so the next group can have their go.

Enjoy some food with $5 Ola Beach Club vouchers

After rounds of running and splashing about, catch a breather at Ola Beach Club, which will be selling Thai milk tea and other signature snacks for the occasion.

You’ll be able to enjoy them at $5 less thanks to the complimentary vouchers that come with your Wild Wild Wet Weekday Passes.

Image courtesy of Ola Beach Club

If you need a bigger meal post-battle, dine with your fam at 3 other eateries that serve delicious Thai cuisine at E!Hub:

Sakon Thai (Halal) – E!Hub #01-108

Siam Square Mookata – E!Hub #02-126

The Basil Inn – E!Avenue #02-335

Source

Be sure to complete your local BKK experience with some hearty food, so you’ll go home feeling 100% happy and content.

$20 Weekday Passes & vouchers

While weekends are typical family days, Wild Wild Wet is giving you 2 good reasons to head down on a weekday (Monday-Friday) instead.

A $20 Weekday Pass which comes with a complimentary $5 Ola Beach Club voucher means you can have fun under the Sun and savour some light refreshments at a steal.

Since Ola Beach Club is located within Wild Wild Wet, you can enjoy these perks in 1 place.

Tickets are available for purchase via Wild Wild Wet’s website here.

If you have some balance left on your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, use them for additional savings on your passes.

Once your tickets are sorted, here’s what you need to know to get there:

Wild Wild Wet @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 12pm – 6pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

Remember that the water gun battles with the roving talents and their supersoaker jetpacks are only from 3pm – 5pm, so plan your visits accordingly.

Other than that, just bring your water guns if you have any, and your A-game so you can pwn all your friends and family members.

Cure your BKK blues at the Wild Wild Wet Songkran Water Fest

The resumption of leisure travels and BKK holidays may be uncertain for now, but thankfully, there are ways to relive the experiences in our own backyard.

Treat your fam or BFFs to a wild Thailand ride while getting relief from the heat, and unleash your inner child.

Not only will it take the load off your shoulders at least for the day, but it’ll hopefully cure a little of your BKK blues too.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Wild Wild Wet.

Featured image by MS News.