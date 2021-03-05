Wild Wild Wet Has 2 Day Passes For $36 On Off-Peak Days Till 31 Mar

5 days into Mar 2021, and it has been blinding hot. With temperatures reaching a high of 34°C, we can all use some cooling splashes to wash away the heat.

Good news as one of Singaporeans’ favourite waterparks – Wild Wild Wet – is having a promotion till the end of March.

For just $36, you can jio a friend or your fam down for a day of fun at the waterpark. Note that this promotion ends on 31 Mar, and is valid only on off-peak days.

2 for $36 adult day passes till 31 Mar

Splashing around in the water is always a good idea in Singapore’s seemingly eternal humidity.

When you can’t have a bathtub at home, the neighbourhood swimming complex or a waterpark are the next best things.

If you want to switch things up from a regular swim yet keep to a budget, Wild Wild Wet’s ongoing March promo may be just what you need.

A usual day pass for adults is $24, so 50% off on the second one means bae or your family member will only have to pay $12.

Since the promo is for a set of 2 adult passes, that means you only have to fork out $36, down from the usual $48.

Wild rides for adrenaline junkies

Wild Wild Wet has some of the most exciting slides that are not for the fair-hearted. An example is one of Asia’s longest free fall water slides.

You’ll slide down a near-vertical drop at the maddening speed of 15m/s.

Another famous slide is Singapore’s first-of-its-kind Torpedo. The flap under your feet opens and you fall from a 6-storey-height into splashing twists and turns. Very wild indeed.

For adrenaline junkie groups, you can share this raft slide to brave though the rapids in an experience comparable to white water rafting.

Suitable for day out with the little ones too

Other than the thrilling slides, the waterpark has something fun for the little ones as well. Here, the young ones can have their own taste of thrilling rides.

They can slosh around the shallow waters while manoeuvering fun jets and water sprays.

Now that the adults get to enjoy discounts, parents won’t have to think twice about bringing the kiddos there for a well-deserved March holiday treat.

Jio bae or the fam down for some cooling splashes

There seems to be something for everyone at Wild Wild Wet, be it for a family day, outing with the kakis or a romantic date.

If you’re thinking of heading down while the promo lasts, here’s how to get there:



Wild Wild Wet @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: 12-6pm daily, closed on Tuesdays

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

Contact number: 6581 9128

Wild Wild Wet accepts SingapoRediscover Vouchers, so you can clear them here if you still have some left over.

