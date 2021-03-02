Singapore May Experience Some Rain In The 2nd Week Of Mar

Stepping out of the house recently may have felt like venturing out into a blinding light, what with the scorching hot weather. Good news for those of us who can’t tahan it anymore — rain may be coming back to Singapore soon.

Source

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), showers are set to return to our sunny island, bringing much-needed relief.

Expect rain in Singapore in the 2nd week of Mar

If your umbrella has been tucked away in a nook for a while now, you might want to start bringing it out again soon.

NEA’s latest weather forecast predicts that thundery showers will return to Singapore in “the latter half of the first fortnight of March 2021”.

That means rain may come some time around 8 Mar onwards.

And not just any rain, but thundery showers in the afternoon, which means shiok weather to get us through the day.

Source

They’ll likely be brief, though NEA says that some days may witness heavy, thundery showers.

Temperatures may still reach a high of 34°C

Despite the wet weather, chances of temperatures dipping are unlikely, with the range possibly being 24°C to 33°C on most days.

In fact, the hotter days might even see us recording 34°C temperatures, as NEA forecasts “a mass of dry air” in the first few days of Mar.

Hopefully, however, the occasional winds that follow will offer some relief before the rain comes.

Get your umbrellas ready for rainy days

With rain likely to accompany the continued heat, perhaps we’ll see more rainbows popping up around the city.

Source

But have your umbrellas and ponchos ready for the showers that precede them, so you won’t ruin your outfits or fall sick.

Here’s to hoping that the cooling weather will be the calm we need after a whirlwind start to the year.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from achresis khora on Flickr.