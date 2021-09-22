Wildlife Reserves Singapore Hiring Panda Intern For 6-Month Marketing Stint

Over a month ago, the birth of Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s baby panda boy was met with joy and excitement across Singapore.

With the arrival of our nation’s first panda cub comes a very rare opportunity as well. Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is now hiring a Panda Intern.

And if you’re an animal lover with a flair for marketing, you might want to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

How to become Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s first Panda Intern

On Monday (20 Sep), WRS announced that they are hiring Singapore’s first-ever Panda Intern.

And yes, that is the official job title.

According to WRS, this 6-month marketing internship is a panda-stic opportunity for animal lovers – especially panda lovers – who aspire to be marketers.

Source

Firstly, applicants will need to bring a few things to the table:

An excellent command of English

A strong sense of the content creation process which includes conceptualisation, execution, and copywriting

Basic knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and InDesign

The drive to be change-makers who can influence others to be just as passionate about animals as they are.

It will help if they are climate change heroes who understand the impact of climate change on animals’ habitats with the desire to make a difference through public education.

The internship is also looking for storytellers who love to create stories that resonate with a diverse audience and are committed and fun-loving.

Intern will work closely with marketing & animal care teams

WRS added that they are looking for a content-savvy, innovative thinker for the role.

During the 6 months, the Panda Intern will get to embark on marketing programmes that increase the public’s knowledge and awareness of conservation and sustainability.

This will be done through heartwarming stories, digital media, and new creative ways of storytelling.

While the job description did not disclose whether the Panda Intern will get to interact with the celebrity panda family, WRS states the person will work closely with the marketing and animal care teams.

Source

They will also get access to behind-the-scenes information and footage.

Imagine getting to write ‘Panda Intern’ on your resume

This is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. After all, how many people can say they have first-hand experience in caring for a baby panda for 6 months?

Plus, imagine getting to write ‘Panda Intern’ on your resume—it’ll be bear-y awesome indeed.

For more details and to apply for the internship, you can click here.

Featured image adapted from Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Facebook and Wildlife Reserves Singapore.