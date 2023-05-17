Woman In M’sia Finds Children Locked In Car While Parents Allegedly Attend Hari Raya Event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman In Malaysia Comes Across Children Locked Inside Car

While out and about in Selangor, Malaysia, a woman came across two young children locked inside a car.

After waiting a while, she discovered that their parents had allegedly abandoned them inside the vehicle to attend a Hari Raya event.

The encounter caused quite an uproar after it was shared online, with netizens criticising the family for their negligence.

Malaysian woman finds children locked inside car

On Sunday (14 May), a woman named Nana took to Facebook to share details of the incident.

Nana recounted seeing the twin girls locked inside a car, with the engine turned off and the window opened slightly.

She was apparently drawn to the girls as they were crying at the time.

To calm the pair down, Nana decided to open the car door and give them some packet drinks.

However, despite waiting for about 30 minutes, the parents were nowhere to be seen.

Afterwards, when the parents — together with the grandparents — returned, Nana learned that they had gone to attend a Hari Raya event.

She added that they also did not appear remorseful.

Netizens slam family for behaviour

The post has since gone viral with over 14,000 shares on Facebook.

Many users urged the woman to report the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, a fair number of users also criticised the family for their behaviour, especially given the sweltering weather of late.

Parents should supervise children

There were also those who also accused the family of neglecting their children.

While the woman’s allegations remain one-sided, the fact remains that the twins should have never been neglected in the first place.

Hopefully, this incident serves as a reminder for parents to make sure their young children are supervised at all times.

