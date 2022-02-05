Malaysian Woman With Dementia Goes Missing On CNY Eve

Despite the launch of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL, not all Malaysian workers here have been able to return home for Chinese New Year. For these folks, reunions were a virtual affair via voice or video calls.

For a family of Malaysians working in Singapore, however, their CNY was spent worrying about their elderly mother who has dementia and had gone missing in Johor.

Source

Unable to return home to find her, they enlisted the help of their neighbour. Unfortunately, their mother remains missing as of Thursday (3 Feb).

68-year-old woman with dementia goes missing in Johor

According to China Press, 68-year-old Qian Jiao Yun (钱娇云) went missing on CNY Eve (31 Jan) in Skudai, Johor Bahru.

Source

She was reportedly last seen near Restoran Orkid Nusa Bestari – a food court near her place of residence – on the same day.

What perhaps made things more worrying was the fact that Mdm Qian had severe dementia.

She also has poor eyesight and some walking difficulties, reports Oriental Daily.

Neighbour helps with search attempt

Working in Singapore and unable to return for CNY, Mdm Qian’s 2 children enlisted the help of their neighbour, Ms Chen, to search for their mother.

Speaking to China Press, Ms Chen said she had tried looking for the 68-year-old at her house on the eve and 1st day of CNY, but could not find her there.

Over the following days, Ms Chen reportedly visited places frequented by the elderly woman but had no success locating her.

According to Ms Chen, Mdm Qian does not like staying at home and had gone missing on previous occasions — she was found in places like an overhead bridge and a night market.

As of Thursday (3 Feb), 4 days after she went missing, Mdm Qian remained missing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Ms Chen at 019-751-8195.

Here are more details about Mdm Qian:

Height: ~150cm

Weight: 43kg

Brown and dark complexion

Speaks fluent Cantonese and Hokkien, simple English, Chinese and Malay

Hope she’s alright

It’s always worrying whenever a senior member of our family goes missing, let alone during CNY when many families reunite.

We hope Ms Qian is alright and will be found soon if she’s still missing.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily.