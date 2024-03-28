Woman allegedly molested at Orchard club, says boss dismissed incident

Woman allegedly molested by guest at Orchard Road club

Last Saturday (23 March), 28-year-old business development executive Ms Lim was allegedly the victim of an incident of molestation at a club in Orchard Road.

The situation worsened when bouncers at the club dragged her away from the scene, claiming they were acting on the orders of their boss.

She then contacted the police, with investigations into the matter now ongoing.

Orchard club guest allegedly molested woman during event

Ms Lim detailed her encounter in a Facebook post on 25 March.

“On March 23rd, I was deployed to a club for an event for an alcohol brand,” she wrote.

“As I was walking towards the exit of the club, a man coming towards my direction assaulted me inappropriately.”

Ms Lim told MS News that the incident occurred at around 2.10am.

Despite her shock, Ms Lim attempted to confront the man and wanted him out of the vicinity of the club so that she could identify him.

However, she noted that people began pulling her away and defending her attacker instead.

“At 153cm and 45kg, with a small build, it’s absurd to think I could cause harm,” pointed out Ms Lim. She had also sustained minor abrasions from the scuffle.

One of the bouncers in the club claimed that they had “no choice” and their boss had asked them to drag her away.

“Feeling helpless, I left the club and immediately called the police,” Ms Lim said.

Once out of the club, she shared that several bouncers surrounded her and became aggressive, blaming her for involving the police.

“Who is really causing trouble here, their customer or me?” Ms Lim asked. “Their actions made me doubt myself, as if I had done something wrong.”

Boss dismissed incident as “part of club life”

The situation escalated, with Ms Lim filming the scene due to the bouncers’ “threatening” behaviour.

This was when they left her alone. The club’s boss, named D, then approached Ms Lim.

He began dismissing the incident by stating that it was “just part of club life” and telling Ms Lim she was “overreacting.”

“His words ignited a fire within me,” Ms Lim said. “Why should we women be expected to endure such treatment simply because of our gender?”

Ms Lim went on to demand that he stop speaking and wait for police to arrive.

He then instructed the bouncers to escort her downstairs to wait for the police but she refused, fearing she would lose sight of her attacker.

Instead, she insisted on waiting by the club’s entrance for the police.

Upon their arrival 10 minutes later, she entered the club to search for the perpetrator, but he wasn’t anywhere in sight.

“Why did the club allow him to leave? Was it because he’s the boss’s friend or was it because he was a big spender in the club?” she questioned.

“Is this how women should be unjustly treated? These questions weigh heavily on my mind.”

The signboard of the club can be seen in one of Ms Lim’s videos. MS News has reached out to the club for comment.

Police investigations ongoing

Ms Lim told MS News that the investigation into the case is still ongoing, with her attacker on the loose.

“The whole incident was so traumatising as if getting molested was not enough,” she said. “As the victim, it’s unacceptable for anyone to dismiss your experience or tell you that you’re overreacting.”

She noted that it was also disheartening to hear of other women suffering similar ordeals who felt silenced due to a fear of repercussions.

“Is this the society we want to live in, where women feel pressured to stay silent about harassment to avoid trouble or job loss?” she asked.

I urge all women to be brave and courageous in standing up for themselves when faced with dangerous situations like this.

Ms Lim added that she knew of the struggle of feeling timid and being unable to speak out.

“But through learning martial arts, not to engage in combat but to gain confidence, I found my voice,” she said, urging all women to learn self-defense skills and the confidence of self-protection at all costs.

“We deserve to feel safe and empowered in every situation,” she emphasised.

Also read: Drag performer assaulted by man who shouted slur at MBS, friend also punched

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ms Lim on Facebook.