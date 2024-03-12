Drag performer assaulted by man who shouted slur at MBS, friend also punched

Man assaults drag performer at Marina Bay Sands after shouting slur

On Sunday (10 March), 29-year-old drag performer Kira Moon was assaulted by a man.

Apart from shouting a slur at her, the assaulter and his friends physically hurt her. They also punched Kira Moon’s companion, who came to defend her.

The incident took place at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Drag performer called a slur & assaulted at Marina Bay Sands on 10 March

Kira Moon recounted the distressing ordeal in a series of Instagram stories.

She shared that around 5.45am on 10 March, a man repeatedly yelled a slur at her. When she confronted him, the accused’s friends joined in with the name-calling.

“Next thing I know my head was pulled to the floor, my wig flew off and my head hit the glass panel,” recounted Kira Moon.

Speaking to MS News, Kira Moon shared that a total of eight males ganged up against her.

After hitting her head, she blacked out for a moment before getting up to retrieve her wig.

Performer’s friend was also punched

Kira Moon’s friend also suffered as a result of the argument-turned-altercation.

In his attempt to defend her, he was punched and kicked in the face.

“He got stamped on the face which left red bruises with foot marking on the eye to cheek area,” said the professional drag performer.

Subsequently, another friend of hers, who was also a drag queen, came to mediate the fight. Fortunately, she was not hurt as the security soon arrived.

Assaulter claimed that he didn’t know the others involved

Police officers arrived at the scene around 6am that morning.

The assaulter, who first shouted the slur at Kira Moon, told the officers that he did not know the others who were involved in the attack.

According to the performer, this was an “obvious lie” given that he was seen on good terms with them when they were going down the escalator.

He also told Kira Moon’s Investigation Officer (IO) that he could not recall the others as he was under the influence of alcohol.

Experience was traumatic and distressing

In another Instagram story, Kira Moon shared that the mental trauma has shaken her and her friends.

She mentioned that the slur has “haunted” her since her primary and secondary school days.

“And I’ve come so far into becoming the person I am today just for things like this to happen to me today. And in Singapore?” the performer wrote.

Police investigations are ongoing, reported TODAY.

Kira Moon said that she has also been advised to file a Magistrate’s Complaint.

Also read: Pink Dot Responds To Samsung Ad Controversy, Claims LGBTQ+ People Also Deserve Love

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mistress_kiramoon on Instagram & Instagram.