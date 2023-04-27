S’pore Woman Swings Kettle Of Boiling Water At Daughter & Burns Her, Jailed 3 Weeks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Jailed For Burning Daughter With Boiling Water From Kettle

On Wednesday (26 Apr), the court sentenced a mother of a 15-year-old teenager to three weeks’ jail for causing hurt by a rash act.

In December 2021, the woman swung a kettle of boiling water at her daughter during an argument.

As a result of her actions, her daughter suffered first and second-degree burns over her body.

Burned daughter with boiling water in kettle

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the incident happened on 25 Dec 2021.

The woman had asked her daughter to wash some dishes and boil the water as part of her day’s chores.

The daughter had been washing pans in the kitchen sink when her mother started to scold her for staying out late a few days before without permission.

When the victim said she was at a female friend’s house, the woman got angry and grabbed the kettle of boiling water.

She then swung the kettle at her daughter, splashing her in the process.

Subsequently, the daughter ran to the toilet to rinse her body.

All the while, the woman continued to scold her until the victim called her grandparents and went to their house.

Scolded her for staying out late

The 15-year-old had stayed the night at a friend’s house against her mother’s wishes three days prior.

The teen locked herself in her bedroom when she went home the following evening at around 7pm.

However, CNA reported that the mother “managed to open the bedroom window” and proceeded to scream at her.

The teen continued to ignore her mother despite having shoes thrown at her.

On 24 Dec, the girl did not leave the room and only came out in the afternoon the next day.

Teenager hospitalised for burns on her body

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the girl’s grandparents brought her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on 26 Dec 2021.

Despite applying cream to the burns the day before, the redness still did not subside, and the victim’s body developed blisters.

As it turned out, the girl had second-degree burns on her chin, neck, shoulders, and chest.

Additionally, she suffered first-degree burns on her forearm.

Due to the extent of her injuries, the 15-year-old was hospitalised for 11 days.

Court sentenced woman to three weeks in jail for causing hurt

The woman has since pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt to her daughter.

As a result of her actions, the woman was sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

District Judge Kessler Soh said:

This rash act that you did in your anger, which caused hurt to your daughter, is something that no parent should do to their child. Such acts of violence within the family must be deterred.

A person found guilty of causing hurt by a rash act endangering personal safety can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lucas George Wendt on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.