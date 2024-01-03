Wow Wow West To Reopen ABC Brickworks Food Centre Stall After Previously Announcing Possible Closure

Wow Wow West Will Reopen Stall At ABC Brickworks Food Centre On 16 Jan

Last year, popular Western food stall Wow Wow West Genuine at ABC Brickworks Food Centre announced its plan to close down if the owners failed to find a buyer for the business, much to the devastation of customers.

Fortunately, the stall’s closure might not happen after all. On 29 Dec, Wow Wow West revealed that it will be reopening for business on 16 Jan 2024.

It also confirmed that it will not be closing down and just needed a “longer break.”

Wow Wow West to reopen stall in Jan

Posting to Facebook on 29 Dec, Wow Wow West Genuine revealed news of the reopening.

Thanking customers for their support, the stall assured everyone that it won’t be closing down.

In an attached picture, the admins wrote that they just needed a “longer break.”

“We are going to continue to bring our yummy western food to all of you next year,” Wow Wow West Genuine said. “See you soon on 16 Jan 2024.”

Initially announced search for a buyer

In October last year, the stall announced that its business was up for sale and the owners were on the search for a buyer to take over operations.

The reason for the move was that 61-year-old Yu Yuyan — who runs the stall with her husband, Huang Jincai, 59 — suffered an aneurysm a few years ago and was hospitalised for a month.

They thus expressed their intention to sell the business and recipe, in light of the need to take care of their health.

At the time, their eldest daughter, Huang Shiya, had said that even if there was no suitable buyer, her family would “let go” of the business because her mother’s health remained their priority.

Having started as a canteen stall at Raffles Institution (RI) in 1999, Wow Wow West Genuine undoubtedly holds much significance for those who frequent the eatery.

Therefore, the news of them reopening and continuing to operate at ABC Brickworks Food Centre is definitely welcome.

If you’d like to visit the stall after it reopens, here are the details you need:



Wow Wow West Genuine

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-133 ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre, Singapore 150006

Opening hours: Tues – Sat 10.30am – 2pm & 4.30pm – 8pm, closed on Sundays & Mondays

Nearest MRT station: Redhill

Here’s to the stall’s reopening and hopefully, many more years of getting to enjoy its mouthwatering fish and chips.

Featured image adapted from Wow Wow West Genuine on Facebook and Google Maps.