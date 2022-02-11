Doctor Fined $1,500 For Prescribing Medicine Without Performing Tests, Patient Dies

When we feel unwell, our first thought is usually to see a doctor because we trust that they will be able to help us feel better.

However, Xavier, an Indian construction worker, only felt worse after every visit. Eventually, he passed away from infection as his condition worsened after taking a specific medication.

A Singaporean doctor, Haridass Ramdass, allegedly prescribed him the medicine without performing the necessary tests beforehand. Ramdass has since received the maximum fine of $1,500 for medical negligence.

Patient suffered serious side effects

According to The Straits Times (ST), Xavier made 3 visits to different doctors in 2014 when he developed rashes.

Each prescribed him antihistamines and steroid creams but his condition did not improve.

When he visited Tekka Clinic in Little India, Ramdass diagnosed him with psoriasis and prescribed him more medication, including Methotrexate (MTX).

ST noted that doctors commonly use MTX to treat severe psoriasis and cancer, with possible side effects including life-threatening toxic reactions.

Ramdass failed to arrange for a pre-prescription test for Xavier, to check on his suitability for the medication. This lapse meant that he did not detect Xavier’s pre-existing kidney failure.

Unfortunately, Xavier developed a fatal fungal infection from taking MTX and later succumbed to his illness.

Doctor fined $1,500 for negligence

TODAY Online reported that Ramdass was initially charged with causing Xavier’s death. But the prosecution later reduced his charge to that of endangering Xavier’s personal safety.

His lawyer, Davinder Singh, said in mitigation that he had since retired and did not opt to renew his certificate. Therefore, there was no risk of a repeated offence.

He also claimed that Ramdass was genuinely remorseful.

Hope doctors will be responsible

Since doctors deal with our health and well-being, it goes without saying that they are held to higher moral standards.

While carelessness is hard to avoid, we hope that doctors will be extra cautious.

Hopefully, this will be the last time we hear about such news, and may Xavier rest in peace.

