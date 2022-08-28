Yishun Porridge Shop Allegedly Blocks HDB Corridor With Boxes, Residents Worry About Fire Risk

Yishun Porridge Shop Stacks Up Cardboard Boxes & Blocks Residents From Accessing HDB Corridor

Singapore has seen its fair share of fires involving housing units, causing citizens to exercise caution.

Such was the case in Yishun when residents reported that a porridge shop stacked cardboard boxes in an HDB block.

The packages allegedly restrict access to the passageway, causing residents to worry about fire risk.

However, the shopowner has stepped forward with his side of the story, stating he regularly monitors the situation to ensure a fire does not occur.

Yishun porridge shop blocks access to HDB corridor

A reader informed Shin Min Daily News of a porridge shop restricting access to the second level of Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.

He said two units on the second floor stacked up cardboard boxes and hung clothes in the corridor. This left a narrow space fewer than 1.2 metres in the passageway, blocking residents’ access.

A reporter from the media outlet went down to the site to investigate and found more than 10 cardboard boxes outside the unit on the second level.

Three to four drying racks were also at the entry of the next unit. Both apartments appeared connected, but the items blocked access to the door.

Shin Min Daily News confirmed that the units belonged to the porridge shop situated on the first level due to the stairwell connecting them and the cardboard boxes being part of the eatery’s purchases.

Residents air concerns about cardboard boxes

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said he once saw the pile of cardboard boxes reach as high as the ceiling.

“I’m very worried about a fire,” he said.

The authorities should take this issue seriously and take action as soon as possible.

Another resident, a 60-year-old homemaker, said the many fire accidents in recent times had given her cause for concern.

“The cardboard boxes stacked to the ceiling also completely cover the windows of the unit, especially the unit close to the stairs,” she said. “In case of a fire, it could be difficult to escape.”

Shopowner assures residents the cardboard boxes are regularly checked

However, the owner of the porridge shop, who has been operating the business for six years, explained his situation.

He told Shin Min Daily News that the eatery purchases nearly 20 boxes of fried dough sticks and preserved eggs every day. As no one collects the cardboard boxes, his workers would pile them upstairs for recycling purposes, ensuring they avoid obstructing the passageway for residents.

“We understand the residents’ concerns, so we send people upstairs to check on the cardboards every day,” he said. “We also install CCTV to monitor the environment to prevent rats or cockroaches from infesting.”

He assured that his workers do their part in recycling the boxes. They do this by cutting them into pieces to use as extra padding for the porridge when customers place takeaway orders. In doing so, they manage to clear the boxes at least once every two days.

The owner also mentioned that he found a solution to the issue as they have recently purchased a central kitchen. After six months, he will be asking his supplier to refrain from providing such packaging.

