1 Person Found Dead In Jurong East HDB Flat After Fire On 16 Aug

Fire At Jurong East HDB Flat On 16 Aug Claims 1 Life

A fire broke out at an HDB unit in Jurong East early this morning (16 Aug).

The fire at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 was confined to one unit but took several hours to extinguish.

Eventually, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters put the blaze out using three water jets.

An occupant in the affected unit managed to self-evacuate. Unfortunately, paramedics later found another individual inside, whom they pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters put out fire at Jurong East HDB flat

SCDF said on Facebook that they received an alert regarding the fire at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 at around 2.50am this morning.

According to them, smoke had engulfed the ninth-floor unit upon their arrival. Images show many items inside badly damaged by the fire.

Though an occupant in the unit had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival, officers later found a body inside. Paramedics reportedly pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Since an adjacent unit was in close proximity, firefighters also forced their way in to rescue three occupants inside.

Other firefighters, meanwhile, tried to put the fire out in the affected unit.

The SCDF even deployed a combined platform ladder to extinguish the flames externally.

A previous SCDF update noted that the fire was still being put out at around 7am, five hours after it broke out.

In its latest update at 10.30am, SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and damping down operations are ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.