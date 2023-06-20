75-Year-Old Woman Unconscious After Accident In Yishun, Conveyed To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Woman Unconscious After Accident In Yishun On 20 June

A 75-year-old woman was rendered unconscious following a traffic accident in Yishun on Tuesday (20 June) morning.

A minibus had allegedly crashed into her, causing her to suffer head injuries.

Parademics promptly conveyed the elderly woman to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH). Investigations are ongoing.

Recounting the incident to Shin Min Daily News, a resident said she saw a lady lying on the road with blood on her head on Tuesday (20 June) morning.

She speculated that the victim was hit by a white minibus, which had pulled up next to her on the road.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the victim.

Despite their efforts, the lady reportedly remained unconscious. An eyewitness said, “She didn’t respond no matter what the paramedics did.”

Was unconscious when paramedics took her to hospital

Responding to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that they received an alert regarding the accident at about 8.05am on Tuesday (20 June).

The accident occurred at 239 Yishun Ring Road, directly in front of a 24-hour HAO Mart outlet.

Citing a police statement, Shin Min Daily New confirmed that the accident involved a minibus and a pedestrian.

Paramedics conveyed a 75-year-old woman to the hospital in an unconscious state. Police also reportedly arrested a 52-year-old minibus driver for negligent driving causing injury. Investigations are underway.

MS News wishes the victim a smooth recovery and hope that she’ll pull through. We also hope that investigations will shed more light on what happened, so the victim can seek compensation and justice accordingly.

