Woman Becomes 1st SAF Female Ranger, She Passed Gruelling 65-Day Course

CPT Yap Hui Jun Becomes 1st SAF Female Ranger After She Passes 50th Ranger Course

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) finally has a female ranger after it first introduced the course in 1973.

Chief of Army Major-General (MG) David Neo made a post on social media heralding the achievement by Captain (CPT) Yap Hui Jun.

Famed as one of the most gruelling courses in the SAF, the 65-day course trains soldiers in small-unit tactics.

This year’s Ranger Course also happens to be the 50th in history, marking it as a double achievement for the SAF.

Yap Hui Jun becomes 1st female Ranger in SAF

On 17 Oct, MG Neo posted about the achievement on social media, along with a picture with CPT Yap.

“It’s a great day to be a ranger!” Neo captioned, asking everyone to welcome the first female Ranger in the 50-year history of the Ranger course.

Ranger course is famously tough

The SAF Ranger Course trains soldiers in combat leadership oriented towards small-unit tactics, simulating a realistic combat environment under mental and physical stress.

It’s famously known for being one of the most gruelling courses the SAF has to offer.

Though everyone can apply, commandos are required to attend the course. Some regulars do enlist in the course every year to test their mental and physical endurance.

Here’s a sneak peek of the 49th SAF Ranger Course, which was completed last year.

Over the 65 days, trainees go through a rigorous course including:

field exercises

rappeling

aerial resupply

live-firing

boat training

coastal swim

5km casualty evacuation

It is thus an honour for CPT Yap that she has passed the Ranger course, making history in the process.

Congratulations to CPT Yap and, as the Rangers would say, Rangers Lead The Way!

