1,590 Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jan Were Detected Through ARTs

As Singapore carries on with its strategy of living with the virus, high daily numbers are expected, especially since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On Saturday (22 Jan), authorities confirmed 2,463 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death.

Of the new infections, 1,590 were detected via Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs).

Here’s a summary of last night’s update.

2,463 Covid-19 cases on 22 Jan

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), there were 2,463 new Covid-19 cases on 22 Jan. The cases can be broken down into local and imported PCR and ART.

636 – local PCR

1,582 – local ART

237 – imported PCR

8 – imported ART

The local ART cases comprise those who tested positive but were found with mild symptoms and low risk by doctors.

There is also 1 death reported, but MOH did not provide further details. The death toll now stands at 847.

The weekly infection growth rate has dropped to 2.64, which is a decrease from 2.70 on Friday (21 Jan).

55% of population received booster shots

Meanwhile, the National Vaccination Programme seems to be going on smoothly. As of 21 Jan, 91% of the eligible Singapore population has completed the full regimen.

For booster shots, 55% of the total population has received them.

To recap, Singapore residents will have to take a booster shot to maintain their fully vaccinated status from 14 Feb.

Celebrate CNY festivities responsibly

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. And this wasn’t entirely unexpected ever since the Omicron variant entered Singapore.

As Chinese New Year approaches, the risk of infection will be higher as we socialise with more people than usual.

During this time, it’s best to celebrate responsibly. Follow safe distancing measures, wear your mask properly, and practise good personal hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.