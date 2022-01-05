80-Year-Old Man’s Corpse Found In Defu Carpark After Going Missing For 2 Days

It is always worrying when our loved one goes missing, but especially so when it’s an elderly folk.

Unfortunately for the Leck family, their worst fears were realised when they received a phone call from the police 2 days after 80-year-old Mr William Leck went missing.

On Monday (3 Dec), his corpse was found at a heavy vehicle carpark in Defu about 1.3km away from his home.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

Went missing on 1 Jan

On Saturday (1 Jan), the Leck family lost contact with 80-year-old Mr Leck at about 6.30pm and immediately filed a missing persons report.

The police later appealed for information about Mr Leck’s whereabouts, stating he was last seen in the vicinity of Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 on 31 Dec 2021.

Mr Leck’s granddaughter shared with Lianhe Zaobao that he had been diagnosed with dementia last year and would typically be sent to a senior care centre in the day. At home, a caretaker would look after him.

On that fateful day, the caretaker informed the family about his disappearance. They then tried searching for him around the Hougang neighbourhood but to no avail.

80-year-old man’s corpse found in Defu heavy vehicle carpark

On Monday (3 Jan) night, the family received a call from the police.

They were informed that Mr Leck’s corpse had been found in a heavy vehicle carpark at 42 Defu Lane 7.

He was found in a ditch in the industrial area carpark, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Hearing this, his family was shocked and saddened — they could not fathom why Mr Leck would have walked to such a remote area.

Police investigations ongoing

The police shared that they received the unnatural death report at 42 Defu Lane 7 on Monday (3 Jan) at about 7.08pm.

An 80-year-old man was reportedly found lying on the ground.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of homicide. Police investigations are still ongoing.

Hope police get to the bottom of incident

We can only imagine the grief and pain felt by Mr Leck’s family as they come to terms with their loss.

Hopefully, the police will get to the bottom of the incident and grant them some semblance of closure.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to Mr Leck’s loved ones, may he rest in peace.

