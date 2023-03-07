98-Year-Old Completes 5km US Race In Under 1 Hour, Proves Age Is Just A Number

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

98-Year-Old Woman Sets Record For Age Group In 5km Race

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Age is just a number.”

98-year-old Betty Lindberg proved that this statement is true by completing the Publix Atlanta 5K race in under an hour on 25 Feb.

This accomplishment saw her top her age group at the USA Track & Field (USTAF) Masters 5K Championships.

98-year-old completes 5km race in under an hour

According to Runner’s World, Lindberg clocked a timing of 59 minutes and six seconds in the Publix Atlanta 5K race.

She reportedly walked the duration of the race at a pace of 11 minutes per kilometre.

This sets her at the top place in her age group at the USTAF Masters 5K Championships.

Despite being cheered for by fellow contestants and reporters, Lindberg remained oblivious to her new accomplishment.

Instead, she simply smiled to herself in satisfaction and slowed down to stop the timer on her wristwatch upon crossing the finishing line.

Has broken multiple records

This is not Lindberg’s first record-breaking feat.

Last year, she also broke the record for her age group for the same distance when she completed the race in 55 minutes and 48 seconds.

This beat the previous record of one hour and 28 minutes, which was set by Betty Ashley in 2017, by over 30 minutes.

When she was 91, she broke the world record in the 800m for women over 90 category at a track and field meet hosted by the Atlanta Track Club.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lindberg said,

I simply stroll, as quick as I can.

In fact, Lindberg has been running in the 10km Atlanta-Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race yearly since 1989, missing only one race to date.

Age is just a number

Lindberg’s story is an inspiring reminder that age is but a number.

Whether young or old, take the first step into trying something that interests you.

Who knows? You may be pleasantly surprised by what you get out of it.

Featured image adapted from @AliOnTheRun1 on Twitter.