Cat Allegedly Abandoned In Pram At West Coast, Later Adopted By Rescuer’s Relative

Woman Allegedly Abandons Cat In Pram At West Coast Car Park On 16 Jun

Pets are often treated like they’re a part of the family, enjoying most of the same nice things as their human owners.

With that in mind, it’s puzzling to think how one woman could bring herself to abandon her cat at a West Coast car park.

Another lady found the abandoned animal near her car, sitting meekly inside a blue pram.

As she already owned a dog, she couldn’t take the feline in.

Fortunately, one of her relatives fell in love with the cat and has offered to adopt it.

Woman pushes cat in pram & abandons it near parked car

On Thursday (16 Jun), Facebook user Moo PL shared a post on the Lost and found pets in Singapore page about finding an abandoned cat.

In her post, she explained that a woman had allegedly pushed a blue pram in the direction of her parked car before simply leaving it there.

Upon closer inspection, she discovered a meek cat sitting quietly inside the pram.

Explaining that she couldn’t take the kitty home as she already has a dog, Moo PL asked for advice on her next course of action.

Relative offers to adopt abandoned cat

A look at the comments section sheds more light on the situation as Moo PL was busy answering questions from concerned fellow animal lovers.

In one of her replies, she mentioned that she put the cat under the care of a relative while she tried to find the creature a new home.

Although it’s easy to assume that the cat was abandoned, one netizen provided some balance by asking if its original owner was just forgetful.

However, Moo PL revealed that she has dashcam footage of the lady walking off after leaving the pram.

Heeding the advice of netizens, she also shared that she has reported the case to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Fortunately, this saga seems to have a happy ending.

Moo PL later updated her post announcing that her relative has “fallen in love” with the cat and is keen to adopt it.

She added that she believes the feline was once a community cat due to its clipped ear. It was also well-fed and very comfortable with humans.

In the meantime, Moo PL will be waiting to hear back from AVS.

Better ways to give a pet away

It’s quite baffling to even start trying to think of an explanation behind the first woman’s actions.

Even if she had no means to continue caring for the cat, she could’ve easily found plenty of others willing to adopt it. There was no reason for her to bring it to a public space and desert it just like that.

Thankfully, there are still kind souls like Moo PL and her relatives out there. Hopefully, the cat will be much happier in its new forever home.

Featured image adapted from Moo PL on Facebook.