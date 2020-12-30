Bunny Wonderland Advises Owners On Commitment Required To Own Pets

A recent article on a Chinese newspaper reported an increase of pet sales in 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the top of that list are bunnies, according to the report.

However, pet abandonment is also a perennial problem, especially during the festive and pandemic season when sales increase.

As such, Bunny Wonderland has made a public service announcement to warn potential bunny owners of the commitment they’ll need.

Source

Pets are for life, and Bunny Wonderland hopes that owners will realise this when they buy a bunny.

A bunny is a long-term commitment

According to the report on Chinese media, pet sales have increased during the pandemic.

Source

As a bunny welfare group, Bunny Wonderland is concerned about whether owners have really thought hard about owning a pet.

As such, they made a list of things that owners must be prepared for.

Bunnies can live for at least 8 years, which isn’t a short time for anything, really.

Image for illustration purposes

Owners should ask themselves if they will be able to juggle taking care of a bunny when their free time following the ‘Circuit Breaker’ runs out and they start going out again.

Pet-rearing is an expensive hobby too.

Some may even need special care as they may get sick earlier in life, allegedly due to “current breeding ethics”.

Vet fees can be in the thousands too, Bunny Wonderland warns.

Bunnies aren’t always sweet

Bunnies can be sweet, and you may think that your days will be spent getting cuddles and kisses from them.

Source

But not all the time. They can bite, scratch, and even pee everywhere, Bunny Wonderland says.

They’ll test owners’ patience, and it’s almost a rite of passage to see if you’re cut out for pet-rearing.

You can’t just give bunnies away later

Animals can feel sad, get stressed, and may even die from being abandoned or given away.

It’s no different from giving your own child away, and even if you don’t feel that way, the animal likely will.

So you really have to think hard before getting a pet, because it’s for life.

You’ll need to think about time, expenses, and ability to provide for them, and they can’t be tossed aside when you get more busy.

Food for thought for potential pet owners

Hopefully, Bunny Wonderland’s advisory has given potential owners some food for thought.

As volunteers are involved in rescuing abandoned pets, they can see first-hand what happens to those who are left alone by their owners.

It can be a heart-breaking sight. So if you do not think you’ll be able to keep a pet for the long-term, definitely don’t purchase one.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sina News.