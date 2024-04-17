S’porean actor Shawn Thia dresses himself like DPM Lawrence Wong, certainly looks the part

Singaporean actor Shawn Thia dresses himself like DPM Lawrence Wong

Shortly after the announcement that Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will be taking over the reins from PM Lee Hsien Loong next month, a local actor took to social media to present lighthearted parodies of our soon-to-be PM.

Responding to a comment that highlighted his resemblance to DPM Wong, 28-year-old Shawn Thia made the effort to dress exactly like him.

His ‘Wawrence Long’ parodies have greatly amused netizens, with many pointing out that the actor even nailed DPM Wong’s voice quality to a T.

Actor bears striking resemblance to DPM Lawrence Wong after dressing up

On 15 April, Shawn uploaded a TikTok video addressing a previous comment saying that he looks exactly like DPM Wong.

“Y’all think this is funny meh? Saying [I] look like Lawrence Wong?” asked Shawn as soon as the video started.

The video then cuts to him sporting rimless glasses and a blue office shirt. He even had his hair gelled back, in the same style as the minister.

Netizens didn’t hesitate to once again point out their similarity, with one saying that Shawn was his “doppelgänger”.

In another video, Shawn also filmed himself speaking in DPM Wong’s voice.

One user then highlighted that he replicated his tone and voice cadence perfectly.

“You are not beating the Lawrence Wong allegations,” they wrote.

Also parodied the minister’s video statement of his new undertaking

Shawn then took the parodies one step further by posting a skit meant to mimic DPM Wong’s video statement of his new undertaking.

This time, he donned a white suit and black blazer.

Interestingly, his skit also featured a television producer, who is also played by himself. The occasional times when ‘Wawrence Long’ would go off-script, accompanied by the producer’s snide remarks, made the clip all the more humorous.

Shawn also incorporated elements related to Wong’s interests, such as playing guitar.

MS News has reached out to Shawn for more information.

