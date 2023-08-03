S’pore Actors Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan Share Tips & Cost Breakdown Of Moving To Sydney

Actors Leave Singapore For Sydney To Catch Breather From Fast-Paced Lifestyle

By now, living in Singapore has unfortunately become synonymous with a hectic, fast-paced lifestyle.

While some of us may have become accustomed to it, others, quite reasonably, are looking for a breather.

This was the case for Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan, who moved to Sydney recently.

They explained that while their lives were comfortable, they were seeking new experiences and a break.

The couple also shared a breakdown of costs in their YouTube video.

Actors leave Singapore to live in Sydney

On 30 July, Goh and Wan posted a nine-minute video on their YouTube channel under the username Ed & Rach, detailing the reasons behind their move.

“We had comfortable lives in Singapore and we left it,” they explained.

Goh had established himself as an actor for 14 years and Wan, for six years.

Despite building up their careers for so long, the duo decided to move to Sydney, Australia.

“Here, we’re nobodies,” Goh said. The couple added:

In Singapore we were not dying, but we were not fully living.

Wan went on to explain that the city’s fast-paced lifestyle had burned her out.

In addition, she lost her father and best friend in the span of two months, which made her question how she was living out the rest of her life.

She subsequently felt she had to get out of such an environment and take a breather.

Meanwhile, Goh wanted to seek new experiences to add to his life.

Actors list out reasons for choosing Sydney

As for why they chose Australia, the couple explained that they opted for the country in particular due to its cooler weather and different seasons.

Sydney also has a good balance of city and nature. Giving the example of the Bondi to Coogee coastal walk, they shared that such locations are accessible from business districts.

The slower pace of life and better work-life balance is an attractive perk — Goh claimed that most people would usually vacate their office by 5pm. The sight of someone staying any later is apparently worrying.

The couple praised Sydney’s vibrancy and diversity as well, with friendly passers-by, and a wide palate of Asian cuisine.

“There’s more mala soup stalls here than in Singapore,” Goh enthused.

Couple shares cost breakdown of move

Currently, both Goh and Wan are on Australia’s work and holiday visa, which allows individuals aged 18 to 30 years old to legally work in the country for up to 12 months.

To qualify, applicants should prove that they have at least AUD$5,000 (S$4,455.36) in their bank account.

The visa is renewable for up to three years, provided visitors did three months of specified work for the second year, and six months for the third.

This would include jobs related to tourism and hospitality, farm fruit picking, fishing, pearling or tree farming.

Goh and Wan proceeded to share their costs for the move.

While they did not specify the currency, each of them spent the following amounts for the various requirements:

The pair also opted for a subletted apartment over an Airbnb, which cost them $450 per week.

Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan recount emotional farewell

The couple noted that it was hard to bid farewell to their loved ones in Singapore.

“It’s really emotional at the start,” Goh said. “I have never left a job before…we are taking a leap of faith.”

“Life is short, you gotta make the big decisions now,” Wan added.

Another factor moving them towards leaving for Sydney was the need to get out of their comfort zone and broaden their learning experiences.

Such a drastic decision requires a certain amount of courage to carry it out. Kudos to the couple for being bold enough to take the leap and venture out of what they were previously comfortable with. We hope the move will be worthwhile and wish them well.

Featured image adapted from Ed & Rach on YouTube.