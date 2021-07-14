Local Music Conductor Adrian Tan Passes Away On 12 Jul

To break into the music scene as a conductor is no easy feat but Adrian Tan thrived, growing the arts scene here in Singapore.

Known for his advocacy for local musicians, 44-year-old music conductor Adrian Tan, unfortunately, suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep on Monday (12 Jul) and passed away.

Hearing of his passing, many friends and acquaintances from the arts scene paid tribute to him.

Music conductor Adrian Tan passes away from cardiac arrest

Adrian Tan, a home-grown music conductor, passed away from a cardiac arrest in his sleep on 12 Jul.

The 44-year-old’s death was an unexpected one, reported The Straits Times (ST).

On that day, Adrian Chang, a friend and fellow conductor, was supposed to conduct a training session for Conductors Collegium Asia with him over Zoom.

The session was scheduled at 7.30pm but Adrian failed to turn up.

At that time, Chang, who had known Adrian for over 20 years, thought he had fallen asleep.

Speaking to ST, Chang said he wondered what had happened as Adrian was always healthy.

Nonetheless, he paid tribute to his dear friend, whom he described as always “full of energy and a very enjoyable person to talk to”.

Served as music director of Singapore Wind Symphony

Adrian Tan will be remembered as a gifted conductor, dedicated to the local music scene.

According to TODAY, he graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2000 where he majored in theatre studies.

He pursued a career in the navy for 10 years before switching to music. In 2009, he received an overseas scholarship from National Arts Council (NAC) for his postgraduate studies.

Adrian eventually achieved a Master’s in Music Studies (Conducting) at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and returned to the music scene in 2012 as music director of the Singapore Wind Symphony and the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra (BHSO).

He also served as the music director of overseas orchestras such as the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra in Vietnam from 2014 to 2019, reported ST.

Friends pay tribute

Following news of Adrian’s passing, tributes poured in from members of the community and dear friends.

One member of BHSO shared that Adrian had a wide knowledge of music and many other things, a visionary she greatly admires.

Composer Wang Chenwei also said that Adrian was one of the strongest champions of local composers and will be dearly missed.

Expressing his sadness at the sudden passing, lawyer and former diplomat Tommy Koh, shared about Adrian’s dreams and passion for music.

He said that although Adrian left too soon, his legacy will always live on.

Condolences to Adrian’s family & friends

The passing of a beloved member of the music community, especially one that comes too soon, is heartbreaking.

But Adrian’s legacy will certainly live on through the lives he has touched.

MS News offers our condolences to Adrian’s family and friends, may he rest in peace.

